Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Syed Mohsin Ali Naqvi inaugurates refurbished memorial plaque of Capt. Isfindyar Shaheed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Syed Mohsin Ali Naqvi said that the miscreants, rioters and arsonists involved in mayhem of 9th May would not be spared. However, the government would ensure that no innocent person could be subjected to unwarranted harassment or victimization.

He was talking to media persons while inaugurating refurbished memorial plaque of Capt. Isfindyar Shaheed Chowk near Allied Hospital here on Wednesday. He said that no new law or courts would be established but the miscreants would be treated under the existing army law.

He said that the miscreants vandalized Jinnah House in Lahore and ISI Office in Faisalabad and the elements involved in this heinous crime would not be spared at any cost.

He refuted the allegation of cold shoulder response by the police and said that police remained vigilant, otherwise, irreparable loss was expected in absence of the police.

He regretted over the vandalization of memorial plaque of Captain Isfindyar Shaheed and assured to make this Chowk as one of the most beautiful and planned square of the country.

Responding to a question, he said that he was heading a caretaker setup and hence he could not allocate required funds for the reconstruction of roads. However, he would try to provide sufficient funds to repair damaged roads.

Responding to yet another question, he said that he intended that journalist colony should be established in Faisalabad and assured to do his optimum best in this regard.

Later, the CM Punjab also planted a sapling and offered "Dua".

Provincial ministers Amir Meer, Dr Javaid Akram, Wahhab Riaz, Inspector General (IG) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Abid Khan, Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed, City Police Officer (CPO) Ali Nasir Rizvi, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar and others were also present on the occasion.