Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of Zia Mohyeddin

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his profound sadness at the passing of veteran actor, director and host Zia Mohyeddin.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the CM conveyed his condolence to the grieving family, acknowledging Zia Mohyeddin's versatility as an artist.

He praised Zia Mohyeddin for his hard work and dedication, which earned him recognition in multiple areas of art.

The CM noted that Zia Mohyeddin set a high standard for others to follow and that his death represents a significant loss for the arts and culture community.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peaceand grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss withequanimity.