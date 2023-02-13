UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Condoles Death Of Zia Mohyeddin

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2023 | 07:55 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of Zia Mohyeddin

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his profound sadness at the passing of veteran actor, director and host Zia Mohyeddin

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his profound sadness at the passing of veteran actor, director and host Zia Mohyeddin.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the CM conveyed his condolence to the grieving family, acknowledging Zia Mohyeddin's versatility as an artist.

He praised Zia Mohyeddin for his hard work and dedication, which earned him recognition in multiple areas of art.

The CM noted that Zia Mohyeddin set a high standard for others to follow and that his death represents a significant loss for the arts and culture community.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peaceand grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss withequanimity.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Zia Mohyeddin May Family Sad

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality, PMI sign MoU with to develop H ..

Dubai Municipality, PMI sign MoU with to develop HR capabilities in project mana ..

12 minutes ago
 Dubai perceives Urban Plan 2040 as a pathway to we ..

Dubai perceives Urban Plan 2040 as a pathway to wellbeing: Mattar Al Tayer at WG ..

12 minutes ago
 US Balloons Breached China's Airspace Over 10 Time ..

US Balloons Breached China's Airspace Over 10 Times Since Jan 1, 2022 - Beijing

11 minutes ago
 US AFRICOM Chief Visits Senegal, Algeria, Ghana in ..

US AFRICOM Chief Visits Senegal, Algeria, Ghana in 2nd Trip to Africa This Year

11 minutes ago
 AAC Havelian inspects record, quality of flour mil ..

AAC Havelian inspects record, quality of flour mills

7 minutes ago
 Pb govt adheres to ECP guidelines: Caretaker Chief ..

Pb govt adheres to ECP guidelines: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.