Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Inquires After Injured DIG, Other Policemen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2023 | 10:02 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Services Hospital here on Tuesday to inquire after injured DIG Operations Islamabad Shahzad Bukhari and other policemen who were injured in the stone-pelting by members of a political party

He inquired about the well-being of DIG Operations Shahzad Bukhari and other policemen and directed the hospital administration for the treatment of the DIG and other policemen.

The Chief Minister prayed for the speedy recovery of DIG Shahzad Bukhari and other policemen.

While appreciating the dedication of DIG Shahzad Bukhari and other policemen to their duty, the Chief Minister said that they have set a great example of dedication. Mohsin Naqvi said that he was proud of them. He said that their approach was professional to ensure the supremacy of the law.

The elements who pelted stones at the police force would be brought to justice, he added.

Provincial Minister Dr Javed Akram was also present.

