Open Menu

Caretaker Federal Minister For Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed Visits Churches, Temples To Promote Love For Humanity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2023 | 11:34 PM

Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed visits churches, temples to promote love for humanity

Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed on Friday visited churches and temples in the Sindh metropolis to promote interfaith harmony in the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed on Friday visited churches and temples in the Sindh metropolis to promote interfaith harmony in the country.

"Today, we visited different churches, temples and a Gurdwara to give a message of love for humanity," he said while talking to media persons.

The minister said that islam "teaches about the importance of humanity".

"We all are humans, whether we belong to Muslim Sikh, Hindu or Christian communities. We should take care of one another and sympathize during the trying times and share happiness in good times."

Aneeq said that Pakistan was a peace-loving country, with a 97 per cent Muslim population and three per cent minorities, but they all lived in peace and united.

Besides St. Patrick's Cathedral Church and Holy Trinity Church, the minister visited Gurdwara Guru Nanak Darbar Swami Narain Mandir.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Church Muslim Christian Media All Share Love

Recent Stories

Poliovirus reported in four environmental samples

Poliovirus reported in four environmental samples

1 minute ago
 Attique lambastes New Delhi: Condemns Indian Sinis ..

Attique lambastes New Delhi: Condemns Indian Sinister action of imposing ban on ..

2 minutes ago
 As states dump Trump from primary ballots -- can h ..

As states dump Trump from primary ballots -- can he run in 2024?

2 minutes ago
 Saudi-based Mane heads Senegal defence Africa Cup ..

Saudi-based Mane heads Senegal defence Africa Cup of Nations crown

2 minutes ago
 Senate body opposes public executions for capital ..

Senate body opposes public executions for capital offenses

2 minutes ago
 Zelensky visited town of Avdiivka under attack by ..

Zelensky visited town of Avdiivka under attack by Russian forces

2 minutes ago
UK minister says sending air-defence missiles to U ..

UK minister says sending air-defence missiles to Ukraine

1 minute ago
 Stock markets diverge to end record-breaking year

Stock markets diverge to end record-breaking year

8 minutes ago
 Agriculture holds immense importance for socio-eco ..

Agriculture holds immense importance for socio-economic development at grassroot ..

1 minute ago
 LHC disposes of plea against Sanam Javed's detenti ..

LHC disposes of plea against Sanam Javed's detention

1 minute ago
 Ulema, Mashaykh observe ‘Children's Protection D ..

Ulema, Mashaykh observe ‘Children's Protection Day' nationwide

1 minute ago
 CM Sindh, Federal minister discuss establishment o ..

CM Sindh, Federal minister discuss establishment of more industrial park

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan