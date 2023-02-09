Caretaker Punjab Minister for Local Government & Community Development (LGCD) Ibrahim Hasan Mura consoles Turkish Counsel General on earthquake

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Minister for Local Government & Community Development (LGCD) Ibrahim Hasan Murad has said that in the hour of calamity, the entire Pakistani nation stands with its Turkish brothers and sisters and shares their grief equally.

On Thursday, he went to the Consulate General of Turkiye in Lahore and specially expressed his regret to the Consul General Emir Ozbay about the damage caused by the earthquake in Turkiye.

Ibrahim Hassan Murad prayed for the people who died in the earthquake in Turkiye and Syria.

He wrote down his comments in the visitors' book.

The Minister said that he is deeply saddened by the loss of precious human lives in the devastating earthquake and offered heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved families.

Turkish Consul General Lahore thanked Ibrahim Hassan Murad and said that Turkiye and Pakistan have always been a true friend and they value the sentiments and aid activities of the Pakistani people.