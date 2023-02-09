UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Punjab Minister For Local Government & Community Development (LGCD) Ibrahim Hasan Mura Consoles Turkish Counsel General On Earthquake

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2023 | 08:36 PM

Caretaker Punjab Minister for Local Government & Community Development (LGCD) Ibrahim Hasan Mura consoles Turkish Counsel General on earthquake

Caretaker Punjab Minister for Local Government & Community Development (LGCD) Ibrahim Hasan Murad has said that in the hour of calamity, the entire Pakistani nation stands with its Turkish brothers and sisters and shares their grief equally

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Minister for Local Government & Community Development (LGCD) Ibrahim Hasan Murad has said that in the hour of calamity, the entire Pakistani nation stands with its Turkish brothers and sisters and shares their grief equally.

On Thursday, he went to the Consulate General of Turkiye in Lahore and specially expressed his regret to the Consul General Emir Ozbay about the damage caused by the earthquake in Turkiye.

Ibrahim Hassan Murad prayed for the people who died in the earthquake in Turkiye and Syria.

He wrote down his comments in the visitors' book.

The Minister said that he is deeply saddened by the loss of precious human lives in the devastating earthquake and offered heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved families.

Turkish Consul General Lahore thanked Ibrahim Hassan Murad and said that Turkiye and Pakistan have always been a true friend and they value the sentiments and aid activities of the Pakistani people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Earthquake Syria Punjab Died Government

Recent Stories

UN Chief Says No Sanctions Should Interfere With R ..

UN Chief Says No Sanctions Should Interfere With Relief Efforts in Syria

1 minute ago
 US Senators Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Formally ..

US Senators Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Formally End the Gulf and Iraq Wars - S ..

2 minutes ago
 Record edition of IDEX and NAVDEX to kick off in A ..

Record edition of IDEX and NAVDEX to kick off in Abu Dhabi with wide-scale parti ..

23 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Speaker of Bahrain’s Council of Representatives

23 minutes ago
 NA Body directs to approve IPC's budgetary proposa ..

NA Body directs to approve IPC's budgetary proposals

3 minutes ago
 White House Considers Restricting China's Access t ..

White House Considers Restricting China's Access to Dollars - Reports

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.