Caretaker Punjab minister for transport and livestock Ibrahim Hassan Mura visits flood hit areas, advises people to shift to safer places

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab minister for transport and livestock Ibrahim Hassan Murad visited flood-hit areas of district Vehari on Friday where he apprised the people of the flood intensity and advised low-lying area communities to cooperate with the government and shift to safer places.

He reassured people of strong government support and reiterated the pledge to protect their lives and property.

The minister observed the high-level flood situation at islam headwork besides visiting the flood protection Bund at Bhindi Mamkhera and Meher Abad.

He expressed grief over the death of a youngster who had drowned in flood water at Lakha.

He also visited a tent village at Daulat Abad and praised the administration for arrangements made to facilitate the people displaced by the flood.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Asif Hussain Shah informed the minister that three tent villages and 20 relief camps were set up and well over 29000 people were shifted to safer places.

DC further said that 77 villages were hit by floods and rescue operation was in progress at thirteen points. The majority of people have already been shifted to the relief camps.

The minister appreciated the administration on their swift action and advised officials to speed up the shifting. He said that the refuseniks be forced to leave low-lying flood-hit areas and shift to relief camps.

The minister said that protecting the lives of the people was the top priority of the government.

SP Investigations Farooq Anwar, ADCG Abdul Jabbar, ADCR Tayyab Khan, ADC Finance Muzaffar Khan, AC Vehari Ayesha Khan, Xen Irrigation Irfan Bhatti, Incharge Rescue 1122 Danish Khalil and other officials were present.