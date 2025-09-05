- Home
- Over 100,000 consumers face power suspension in South Punjab due to rising floodwaters
Over 100,000 Consumers Face Power Suspension In South Punjab Due To Rising Floodwaters
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2025 | 09:31 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has suspended electricity supply to more than 100,000 consumers across 13 districts of South Punjab as a precautionary measure in line with safety SOPs, following a surge in floodwaters.
According to MEPCO officials, power supply on 147 feeders has been partially disconnected at the transformer level to prevent accidents and ensure public safety. Flood relief camps have been set up in all affected districts, where teams led by SDOs and XENs, along with line staff, are monitoring the water levels round the clock and remain on standby to respond to any emergency situation.
In Multan district, electricity supply to 15,870 consumers linked to 16 feeders has been suspended, 22 feeders in Bahawalpur affecting 10,987 consumers, 13 feeders in Lodhran with 924 consumers, Nine feeders in Sahiwal with 15,610 consumers, 13 feeders in Pakpattan with 6,167 consumers, five feeders in Rahim Yar Khan with 1,509 consumers, 14 feeders in Vehari with 22,982 consumers, 13 feeders in Khanewal with 17,880 consumers, 20 feeders in Bahawalnagar with 6,992 consumers, two feeders in Rajanpur with 124 consumers, one feeder in DG Khan with two consumers, 18 feeders in Muzaffargarh with 6,650 consumers and one feeder in Kot Addu with 275 consumers have been disconnected.
However, MEPCO’s flood relief teams, led by Executive Engineer Operations MEPCO Cantt Division Babar Ali Gujar, Additional XEN Customer Services Multan Circle Taj Mahmood Qamar, and SDO Cantt Subdivision Zeeshan Qureshi, inspected flood-hit areas including Qasim Bela, Head Sikandri, Suraj Miani, and Basti Langrial during nighttime visits. They also directed staff at the flood relief camp to remain fully alert.
A MEPCO spokesperson reaffirmed that all measures are being taken to safeguard lives and property, stressing that electricity restoration will only be carried out once floodwaters recede and conditions are deemed safe.
