Pillion Riding Banned In Hyderabad, Dadu On 12th Rabiul Awal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2025 | 09:31 PM
The Commissioner Hyderabad division Fayaz Hussain Abbasi has imposed a ban on pillion riding in Hyderabad and Dadu districts
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The Commissioner Hyderabad division Fayaz Hussain Abbasi has imposed a ban on pillion riding in Hyderabad and Dadu districts.
However, he clarified, that women, children up to 12 years, elderly persons, disabled persons, journalists and personnel of law enforcement agencies would be exempted from it, according to a notification issued here on Friday.
The ban came into effect on Friday and would remain in force on September 6.
APP/zmb/
