Flood Relief, Rehabilitation Accelerated In Chiniot: Commissioner
Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2025 | 09:35 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Divisional Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar has said that flood relief and rehabilitation activities have been accelerated in Chiniot in line with the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz.
In this connection, he visited Chiniot district especially flood-hit areas along the river belt to review ongoing relief and rehabilitation of flood-affected families.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Chiniot Safiullah Gondal and District Police Officer (DPO) Abdullah Ahmad were also present on the occasion. They briefed the divisional commissioner about continuous distribution of ration and essential supplies among affected people.
Speaking on the occasion, the divisional commissioner said that the administration would not rest until complete rehabilitation of all flood victims. He inspected the protective embankments along the river and received a detailed briefing from Irrigation Department about the measures taken to safeguard vulnerable areas.
He acknowledged the efforts of district administration and praised their timely interventions. He termed the relief and rehabilitation steps commendable.
Later, the divisional commissioner also visited the flood relief camp established at Government Islamia College Chiniot where officers of Pak army and district officials provided a briefing through helicopter surveillance regarding ongoing rescue and supply operations.
During visit to various sections of the relief camp including medical facilities, tents and accommodation areas, Raja Jahangir Anwar expressed satisfaction over the arrangements. However, he directed the camp officials to continue serving the victims with the same commitment and dedication until full rehabilitation is achieved.
