Open Menu

Flood Relief, Rehabilitation Accelerated In Chiniot: Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2025 | 09:35 PM

Flood relief, rehabilitation accelerated in Chiniot: Commissioner

Divisional Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar has said that flood relief and rehabilitation activities have been accelerated in Chiniot in line with the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Divisional Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar has said that flood relief and rehabilitation activities have been accelerated in Chiniot in line with the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz.

In this connection, he visited Chiniot district especially flood-hit areas along the river belt to review ongoing relief and rehabilitation of flood-affected families.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Chiniot Safiullah Gondal and District Police Officer (DPO) Abdullah Ahmad were also present on the occasion. They briefed the divisional commissioner about continuous distribution of ration and essential supplies among affected people.

Speaking on the occasion, the divisional commissioner said that the administration would not rest until complete rehabilitation of all flood victims. He inspected the protective embankments along the river and received a detailed briefing from Irrigation Department about the measures taken to safeguard vulnerable areas.

He acknowledged the efforts of district administration and praised their timely interventions. He termed the relief and rehabilitation steps commendable.

Later, the divisional commissioner also visited the flood relief camp established at Government Islamia College Chiniot where officers of Pak army and district officials provided a briefing through helicopter surveillance regarding ongoing rescue and supply operations.

During visit to various sections of the relief camp including medical facilities, tents and accommodation areas, Raja Jahangir Anwar expressed satisfaction over the arrangements. However, he directed the camp officials to continue serving the victims with the same commitment and dedication until full rehabilitation is achieved.

Recent Stories

Over 100,000 consumers face power suspension in So ..

Over 100,000 consumers face power suspension in South Punjab due to rising flood ..

5 minutes ago
 September 6 important day in our history: Naeem Ka ..

September 6 important day in our history: Naeem Karim

5 minutes ago
 IGP takes notice of triple murder over land disput ..

IGP takes notice of triple murder over land dispute in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago
 Pillion riding banned in Hyderabad, Dadu on 12th R ..

Pillion riding banned in Hyderabad, Dadu on 12th Rabiul Awal

5 minutes ago
 CM Bugti condoles with MPA Sadiq Sanjrani on death ..

CM Bugti condoles with MPA Sadiq Sanjrani on death of his father

5 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt organizes Defence Day Sports events

Sindh Govt organizes Defence Day Sports events

1 minute ago
Flood relief, rehabilitation accelerated in Chinio ..

Flood relief, rehabilitation accelerated in Chiniot: Commissioner

1 minute ago
 IHC forms larger bench to hear Dr. Aafia Saddiqui ..

IHC forms larger bench to hear Dr. Aafia Saddiqui release case

1 minute ago
 Teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) are a guiding ..

Teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) are a guiding light for building just, comp ..

1 minute ago
 PMD predicts more torrential rains with wind/thund ..

PMD predicts more torrential rains with wind/thunderstorms

1 minute ago
 Netflix secures global rights to stream Riyadh Sea ..

Netflix secures global rights to stream Riyadh Season’s Six Kings Slam tennis ..

8 minutes ago
 Syedaal calls upon traders, investors, to extend ..

Syedaal calls upon traders, investors, to extend maximum support to the flood-a ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan