September 6 important day in our history: Naeem Karim

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Central Senior Leader Chaudhry Naeem Karim on Friday said that the September 6 is an important day in the history of our country.

He said that it was the day when our brave and courageous armed forces successfully defended our homeland against the aggression of our enemy.

In his statement issued here, he said that in 1965, our forces displayed extraordinary bravery and crushed the evil intentions of the enemy and became an impregnable wall for the defense of our nation.

“This historical event proved that unity, agreement and faith are more powerful than weapons or numbers, as Pakistan is celebrating its success as a nuclear power today”, he said.