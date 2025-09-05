Sindh Govt organizes Defence Day Sports events

On the occasion of Defence Day, the Sports Department of Sindh Government organized a series of sports events in Karachi’s South and East districts, with a large number of girls and boys participated

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) On the occasion of Defence Day, the Sports Department of Sindh Government organized a series of sports events in Karachi’s South and East districts, with a large number of girls and boys participated.

At the Youth Development Center in District South, various girls’ competitions were held in memory of Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed, with more than 200 female athletes took part. According to District Sports Officer Fareed Ali, the events included girls’ tennis, volleyball, tug-of-war, and table tennis.

The ceremony was attended by Additional Secretary Sports Asad Ishaq, Sindh Olympic Association’s Ahmed Ali Rajput, and District Sports Officer South Fareed Ali.

Assistant Director Sports Fareed Ali announced the results: in girls’ table tennis, Asifa Ikram secured first position, Mahwish Faisal second, and Nazeen Asif third. In girls’ tennis, Afshan Fatima claimed first, Dua Yousuf second, and Tehreem Yousuf third place. In tug-of-war, KMA Girls Degree College won the first position while TIA secured second place. KMA Girls Degree College also bagged first place in the girls’ relay race. Medals and certificates were distributed among the winners.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Secretary Sports Asad Ishaq said that, on the directives of the Sindh Government and the Minister for Sports, Defence Day sports activities were being held across all divisions of Sindh to pay tribute to the martyrs of the Pakistan Armed Forces and to inculcate patriotism among youth.

He emphasized that both boys and girls are being promoted in sports, as there is immense talent in both.

Moreover, in District East, sports activities were organized at Sindh Youth Club Gulistan-e-Jauhar, where over 200 boys and girls competed in badminton and teqball matches. The event was graced by Additional Secretary Sports Asad Ishaq, Regional Director of Pak-Turk Maarif International Schools & Colleges Abdullah Gunz, and Deputy Director Youth Affairs Syed Habibullah.

The competitions were organized under the supervision of District Sports Officer East Ismail Shah, with the participation of Assistant Director Sports Fareed Ali, District Sports Officers Shakeel Ahmed, Sunny Parvez, and Muhammad Usman.

Later, trophies, medals, and certificates were awarded to the winners, while participants raised slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Pak Fauj Zindabad”.