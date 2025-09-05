CM Bugti Condoles With MPA Sadiq Sanjrani On Death Of His Father
Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2025 | 09:31 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfaraz Bugti visited the House of Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) and former Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and condoled with him on the death of his father Khan Muhammad Asif Khan Sajrani in Chaghi’s Nukundi on Friday.
The CM was accompanied by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Balochistan Provincial President Sardar Umar Gurgage, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Member of Provincial Assembly and Opposition Leader Mir Yunus Zehri, MPA Zabid Ali Reki, MNA Mir Malik Shah Gurgage, Parliamentary Secretary Muhammad Khan Lehri, Prince Agha Umar Ahmadzai, Agha Shakeel Durrani, former minister Abdul Rauf Rind, Mitha Khan and other leaders.
They also offered Fateha for the eternal peace of the deceased.
CM Mir Sarfraz Bugti expressed his condolences and sorrow to the sons of the deceased Mir Sadiq Sanjrani, former MD Muhammad Raziq Sanjrani, former provincial advisor Mir Ijaz Khan Sanjrani and Tehsildar Zia Sanjrani.
He said that the late Khan Muhammad Asif Khan Sanjrani was a dignified tribal figure and he rendered outstanding services for the development and prosperity of the region.
The CM said that his death is a great loss not only to the Sanjrani family but also to the entire region.
He also prayed that Allah Almighty may elevate the ranks of the deceased and grant patience to the bereaved.
