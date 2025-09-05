Open Menu

CM Bugti Condoles With MPA Sadiq Sanjrani On Death Of His Father

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2025 | 09:31 PM

CM Bugti condoles with MPA Sadiq Sanjrani on death of his father

Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfaraz Bugti visited the House of Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) and former Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and condoled with him on the death of his father Khan Muhammad Asif Khan Sajrani in Chaghi’s Nukundi on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfaraz Bugti visited the House of Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) and former Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and condoled with him on the death of his father Khan Muhammad Asif Khan Sajrani in Chaghi’s Nukundi on Friday.

The CM was accompanied by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Balochistan Provincial President Sardar Umar Gurgage, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Member of Provincial Assembly and Opposition Leader Mir Yunus Zehri, MPA Zabid Ali Reki, MNA Mir Malik Shah Gurgage, Parliamentary Secretary Muhammad Khan Lehri, Prince Agha Umar Ahmadzai, Agha Shakeel Durrani, former minister Abdul Rauf Rind, Mitha Khan and other leaders.

They also offered Fateha for the eternal peace of the deceased.

CM Mir Sarfraz Bugti expressed his condolences and sorrow to the sons of the deceased Mir Sadiq Sanjrani, former MD Muhammad Raziq Sanjrani, former provincial advisor Mir Ijaz Khan Sanjrani and Tehsildar Zia Sanjrani.

He said that the late Khan Muhammad Asif Khan Sanjrani was a dignified tribal figure and he rendered outstanding services for the development and prosperity of the region.

The CM said that his death is a great loss not only to the Sanjrani family but also to the entire region.

He also prayed that Allah Almighty may elevate the ranks of the deceased and grant patience to the bereaved.

Recent Stories

Over 100,000 consumers face power suspension in So ..

Over 100,000 consumers face power suspension in South Punjab due to rising flood ..

7 seconds ago
 September 6 important day in our history: Naeem Ka ..

September 6 important day in our history: Naeem Karim

9 seconds ago
 IGP takes notice of triple murder over land disput ..

IGP takes notice of triple murder over land dispute in Faisalabad

10 seconds ago
 Pillion riding banned in Hyderabad, Dadu on 12th R ..

Pillion riding banned in Hyderabad, Dadu on 12th Rabiul Awal

11 seconds ago
 CM Bugti condoles with MPA Sadiq Sanjrani on death ..

CM Bugti condoles with MPA Sadiq Sanjrani on death of his father

14 seconds ago
 Netflix secures global rights to stream Riyadh Sea ..

Netflix secures global rights to stream Riyadh Season’s Six Kings Slam tennis ..

3 minutes ago
Syedaal calls upon traders, investors, to extend ..

Syedaal calls upon traders, investors, to extend maximum support to the flood-a ..

3 minutes ago
 Over 3,000 Police personnel deployed for 12 Rabi-u ..

Over 3,000 Police personnel deployed for 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal security in Capital

3 minutes ago
 Police issue foolproof security plan for 12th Rabi ..

Police issue foolproof security plan for 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandap ..

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur visits Afghan consulate, ex ..

3 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz vows to rebuild Pakistan on Golden Prin ..

PM Shehbaz vows to rebuild Pakistan on Golden Principles of Prophet’s life

46 minutes ago
 SECP,  Mobilink Bank sign MoU to facilitate corpo ..

SECP,  Mobilink Bank sign MoU to facilitate corporate account opening

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan