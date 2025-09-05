Open Menu

IGP Takes Notice Of Triple Murder Over Land Dispute In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2025 | 09:31 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, on Friday took notice of the killing of three persons, including two brothers, in a firing incident over a land dispute in Faisalabad and sought a detailed report from the regional police officer.

According to a police spokesperson, the IGP directed the city police officer (CPO) Faisalabad to ensure the immediate arrest of the culprits involved and instructed that all available resources be utilised to bring them to justice.

Soon after the incident, the CPO Faisalabad, along with SSP Operations and SP Lyallpur, arrived at the crime scene with police teams. Forensic experts also reached the site and collected necessary evidence.

The CPO assured that the accused would be apprehended at the earliest and that justice would be served without delay.

