IHC Forms Larger Bench To Hear Dr. Aafia Saddiqui Release Case

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2025 | 09:35 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday formed a larger bench to hear Dr. Aafia Siddiqui release case from a US case.

The bench would take up the case for hearing on September 10.

The bench would take up the case for hearing on September 10.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir will head the four-member larger bench, while Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro, Justice Azam Khan and Justice Raja Inaam Ameen Minhas will also be the part of the bench.

On September 1, Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas had sent the case file to chief justice for formation of a larger bench. Earlier, this case was under hearing in the court of Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan and his court had issued contempt of court notices to the Prime Minister and cabinet members in the previous hearing.

After Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq became part of the Special Division Bench for tax cases, the cases of the single bench were transferred.

