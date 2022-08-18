Case against Imran Khan in ECP has to be announced in 30 days as per law: Ranjha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha has said that the case against Imran Khan in the Election Commission has to be decided within 30 days according to the law.

While talking to the media outside the Election Commission on Thursday, he said that Imran Khan did not reveal the gifts worth millions of rupees of Tosha Khana in the false affidavit.

He said that if Nawaz Sharif can appear in the court then why not Imran Khan? "The entire nation and PTI workers will see how Imran Khan is disqualifying on the technical grounds," he added.

Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha said that Imran Khan gave a false affidavit, when Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi went to Saudi Arabia, they hid the gifts taken from there.

In this affidavit, Tosha Khana's gifts worth crores of rupees were not disclosed, Ranjha told the media persons.

He said that Imran Khan's lawyer used to go to the court and said that it was a matter of national security.

Pakistani people were embarrassed all over the world when the royal family of Saudi Arabia was called and asked that your gift was returned, should we buy it, what a shame it was for Pakistanis when these things came out.

He said, "We narrate the events of the time of the Messenger of Allah and say that the law is equal for all." He said that if Nawaz Sharif could be disqualified for not taking salary from his son, then the same decision would be applied to Imran Khan.

Those who gave him the certificate of "Sadiq & Amin" should also think about him, he added.

He said that since the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan has not been able to recover, today is the time to repent over the past sins.

Everyone including Mian Nawaz Sharif should get a level playing field, he said.

Mohsin Ranjha said that if Mian Nawaz Sharif did not get a chance to contest the election in the upcoming elections, that election would not be considered transparent.

Mian Nawaz Sharif would soon return to Pakistan and participate in the elections, he informed.

He said," the Election Commission has the authority to send the matter to NAB or to take a decision on its own." "In Tosha Khana case, Imran Khan can be jailed for up to three years, as you have sold the things of Tosha Khana and hide from the nation" he lamented.

He said that the cases of Nawaz Sharif and Zardari were different from this case , adding, they had shown gifts in assets.

On this occasion, the leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Ali Gohar Baloch said that on behalf of Muslim League (N) I am a party in this case, it is a corruption that has come to light in Tosha Khana.

He said that Peshawar BRT case has not started yet, these people are getting unconscious after two days of remand.

As per law, he said, each member of national assembly has to declare their assets in the Election Commission.

He said that when the nation asked for a search, they said that there were national secrets, adding, which IPhone was available for 35 thousand rupees? Imran Khan should be ashamed, he sold those things first and later deposited the money, the world gave this gift not to Imran Niazi but to the country of Pakistan, he added.

"This is the beginning, now the party has started, now the movies will play in front of you, he added.

He said that the true face of those who stolen Daska election would be revealed to the public.

He said that Imran Khan would be brought to the court of the constitution and law.

Imran Khan would not be able to hide for much longer, he added.