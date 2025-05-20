Open Menu

Meeting Reviews Stakeholders Concern Regarding NEQs Of EPA

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2025 | 10:11 PM

Meeting reviews stakeholders concern regarding NEQs of EPA

A high-level meeting on environmental matters related to industrial activities was held under the chairmanship of Abdul Karim Tordher, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Industries convened at the Committee Room of the Industries Department here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) A high-level meeting on environmental matters related to industrial activities was held under the chairmanship of Abdul Karim Tordher, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Industries convened at the Committee Room of the Industries Department here on Tuesday.

The meeting focused on growing complaints regarding environmental pollution from certain industrial units in Peshawar. It also reviewed concerns raised from the meeting participants regarding the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) newly framed environmental quality standards by the Environmental Council.

The participants discussed these standards and expressed their views on the matter.

Besides, Aamir Afaq, Secretary of Industries; Muhammad Anwar Khan, Special Secretary; Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, Additional Secretary and Jamshed Khan, Director of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Dr Rashid Rehan from the University of Engineering and Technology; Mohammad Tahir, General Manager of industrial group ZRK; Fazal Muqeem, President of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industries and officials from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) and representatives of the Hayatabad Industrial Association along with other relevant departments were also included in the attendees.

During the meeting, the forum issued directives for all stakeholders to take immediate and practical steps to resolve industrial pollution. Similarly, certain reservations were raised by the industrial department representative and industrial sector regarding the newly framed National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQs),emphasizing that stakeholders should have been consulted before hand. Inclusion of expert opinion could have led to more robust and meaningful regulations.

The meeting also recommended that draft regulations be shared with relevant stakeholders to allow for comprehensive input.

Additionally, in response to complaints about solvent adulteration in petrol at certain filling stations, Mr Tordher directed the formation of a dedicated committee to investigate and curb this malpractice.

He further instructed that, moving forward, all participating organizations must ensure the attendance of technical experts from their respective sectors at such forums. This would ensure meaningful and well-informed contributions to policy discussions.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Cash, valuables looted in separate incidents

Cash, valuables looted in separate incidents

24 seconds ago
 Gen Asim Munir’s promotion as Field Marshal mani ..

Gen Asim Munir’s promotion as Field Marshal manifestation of nation’s trust ..

25 seconds ago
 CJCSC congratulates Syed Asim Munir on promotion t ..

CJCSC congratulates Syed Asim Munir on promotion to rank of Field Marshal

27 seconds ago
 Two-year-old boy drowns in canal

Two-year-old boy drowns in canal

28 seconds ago
 PTI must prioritize country over politics: Qaiser ..

PTI must prioritize country over politics: Qaiser Ahmad

30 seconds ago
 Mubeen Elahi appointed as DG Wildlife

Mubeen Elahi appointed as DG Wildlife

3 minutes ago
Imran Khan says he’s willing to talk to establis ..

Imran Khan says he’s willing to talk to establishment for Pakistan’s sake if ..

2 hours ago
 Rupee under pressure as economic concerns weigh on ..

Rupee under pressure as economic concerns weigh on currency markets

2 hours ago
 CM congratulates COAS General Asim Munir on elevat ..

CM congratulates COAS General Asim Munir on elevation to Field Marshal

3 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews stakeholders concern regarding NEQ ..

Meeting reviews stakeholders concern regarding NEQs of EPA

3 minutes ago
 Price of 24-Karat gold increases by R300 per tola ..

Price of 24-Karat gold increases by R300 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik ..

Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik meets refinery CEOs

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business