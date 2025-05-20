Meeting reviews stakeholders concern regarding NEQs of EPA

A high-level meeting on environmental matters related to industrial activities was held under the chairmanship of Abdul Karim Tordher, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Industries convened at the Committee Room of the Industries Department here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) A high-level meeting on environmental matters related to industrial activities was held under the chairmanship of Abdul Karim Tordher, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Industries convened at the Committee Room of the Industries Department here on Tuesday.

The meeting focused on growing complaints regarding environmental pollution from certain industrial units in Peshawar. It also reviewed concerns raised from the meeting participants regarding the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) newly framed environmental quality standards by the Environmental Council.

The participants discussed these standards and expressed their views on the matter.

Besides, Aamir Afaq, Secretary of Industries; Muhammad Anwar Khan, Special Secretary; Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, Additional Secretary and Jamshed Khan, Director of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Dr Rashid Rehan from the University of Engineering and Technology; Mohammad Tahir, General Manager of industrial group ZRK; Fazal Muqeem, President of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industries and officials from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) and representatives of the Hayatabad Industrial Association along with other relevant departments were also included in the attendees.

During the meeting, the forum issued directives for all stakeholders to take immediate and practical steps to resolve industrial pollution. Similarly, certain reservations were raised by the industrial department representative and industrial sector regarding the newly framed National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQs),emphasizing that stakeholders should have been consulted before hand. Inclusion of expert opinion could have led to more robust and meaningful regulations.

The meeting also recommended that draft regulations be shared with relevant stakeholders to allow for comprehensive input.

Additionally, in response to complaints about solvent adulteration in petrol at certain filling stations, Mr Tordher directed the formation of a dedicated committee to investigate and curb this malpractice.

He further instructed that, moving forward, all participating organizations must ensure the attendance of technical experts from their respective sectors at such forums. This would ensure meaningful and well-informed contributions to policy discussions.