CCPO Reviews Performance Of Civil Lines, City Divisions

Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2023 | 10:14 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Lahore's Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana chaired a meeting at his office to review the performance of Civil Lines and City divisions.

The meeting encompassed an assessment of progress regarding pending road certificates, under-investigation cases, arrest of hardened criminals, court absconders and POs.

The CCPO directed for swift resolution of under-trial cases and road certificates.

He ordered a stringent crackdown against motorbike thieves and mobile snatchers and emphasized effective actions against criminal elements, extortionists, beggars, and land grabbers.

He instructed to conduct intelligence-based combing operations against criminal elements and urged SDPOs to lead raids themselves.

Those who fail to perform their duties will face strict action, he warned.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana warned that departmental action will be taken against poor performers.

He instructed to assign important responsibilities to officers having better performance records.

The CCPO ordered the strictest crackdown against the beggars mafia and ordered to register cases against beggars' handlers.

The traffic wardens should also be involved in the campaign, he added. Beggars should not be allowed to beg on chowks and roads, he concluded.

The meeting was attended by DIG (Operations) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, DIG (Investigations) Imran Kishwar, SSP (Operations) Sohaib Ashraf, and SSP (Investigations) Anoosh Masood Ch. and others.

