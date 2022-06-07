CCRI to introduce drone technology

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Director Center Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Dr. Zahid Mahmood said drone technology would be used in cotton crops during training program for cotton production to be arranged for farmers on June 11.

In a statement issued here Tuesday, he said on the same day, small unmanned aerial vehicles, drones would test cotton disease and pest conditions in experimental cotton fields and use agricultural fungicides. Hundreds of farmers would likely to attend the event as per the statement added in the release.

"This technology is of special importance for the use of agricultural poisons, monitoring of deficiencies of herbs, harmful pests nutrients, smooth irrigation, and increasing quality and yield of per acre cotton production, said Dr.

Zahid Mahmood." He further said that with the help of drone technology, soil health, soil moisture level and actual condition of cotton field could be ascertained.

Based on this information the correct use of agricultural interventions was made possible, he maintained.

He said that admission of all cotton growers and other stakeholders was absolutely free to see this training program and practical demonstration of drone technology.