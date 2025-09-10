Open Menu

CDA Approves Expanded Health Insurance Telemedicine For Employees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2025 | 09:36 PM

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Wednesday approved a series of measures to expand healthcare coverage and modernize medical services for its employees and their families

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Wednesday approved a series of measures to expand healthcare coverage and modernize medical services for its employees and their families.

The decisions came during a meeting chaired by CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

Under the new plan, CDA staff and their families will receive comprehensive health insurance through State Life Insurance, covering emergencies, outpatient services (OPD), medicines, lab tests, and treatment for life-threatening illnesses.

The meeting also decided to empanel Capital Hospital with State Life Insurance, allowing employees of other organizations to avail its services, with the revenue reinvested to upgrade hospital facilities.

Chairman Randhawa directed that equal coverage be ensured for all CDA employees from Grade 1 to 21, and that the OPD limit for treatment at hospitals be increased.

He also instructed the introduction of telemedicine and video consultation services, with plans to extend them to Basic Health Units (BHUs) to improve access for patients in remote areas.

In addition, Randhawa asked CDA officials to negotiate further concessions with leading hospitals in Islamabad under the insurance plan.

“Our priority is to ensure maximum quality medical facilities for CDA employees free of cost, while also using hospital revenues to improve services,” he said.

