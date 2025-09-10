Commissioner, DIG visits sensitive points of protective embankments near Matiari

Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad, Fayaz Hussain Abbasi, along with DIG Police Hyderabad Range, Tariq Razaq Dharejo, visited the sensitive points of protective embankments of the Indus River within the limits of Matiari district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad, Fayaz Hussain Abbasi, along with DIG Police Hyderabad Range, Tariq Razaq Dharejo, visited the sensitive points of protective embankments of the Indus River within the limits of Matiari district.

The sites included Kalyan Bund, Sekhat, Hala Old and Bhanoth Bund. They inspected the arrangements made to deal with any possible flood situation.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Matiari, Muhammad Yousif Shaikh, while giving a detailed briefing to the Commissioner Hyderabad and DIG Police, said that the first priority of the district administration is to ensure the safety of people’s lives and property.

He further said that the district administration is fully active and has already completed precautionary arrangements to cope with any emergency situation. He informed that people from some areas of Kacha have been shifted to safe places as a precaution, while initially 12 relief camps have been established. In addition, 110 camps have also been identified to be made functional if needed. However, no one has yet moved into the relief camps as people are choosing to stay with their relatives.

The DC Matiari informed that at different points of the Indus River protective embankment, more than 27 mobile medical units of the Health Department and Rescue 1122 are providing medical facilities to the public.

Furthermore, the Livestock Department has established 6 fixed camps and 3 mobile units at various points including Kalyan, Bhanoth, and Badar Lakho. More than 15,000 domestic birds and poultry farms have been vaccinated and treated by the Agriculture and Poultry Production Department. Relief camps have also been set up by other departments, where treatment facilities are being provided for people, their livestock, and their poultry.

In addition, boats have been provided at different parts of the embankment in each taluka, while the services of Pakistan Navy will also be sought in case of emergency. Life jackets, divers, and the required transport have been ensured so that any untoward situation can be dealt with in time.

He further said that guidance camps have also been established by the district administration at protective embankments of the Indus River in all three talukas of the district.

On this occasion, Executive Engineer Irrigation Hala Division, Pir Salahuddin, while giving a briefing about the embankments, said that the total length of the Indus River passing through Matiari district is 49 miles.

Apart from some historically sensitive points, only two weak points have currently been observed—Bhanoth at RD 135/7 and Hala Purana at RD 142/3. However, there is no cause for concern, as after the 2010 super flood, the weak points of the embankments were strengthened, the height of the embankments was raised by three feet, and the width was increased with stone pitching, enabling them to withstand pressure in case of any future flood.

He added that strengthening of old T-spurs and construction of new T-spurs has reduced water pressure on the embankments, and work is still ongoing. Launches have been stationed along the embankments, and round-the-clock monitoring is being carried out.

The Divisional Commissioner expressed satisfaction over the briefing and appreciated the close coordination and joint measures of the district administration and all relevant departments. He said that preparing a collective strategy for the protection of people’s lives and property is commendable.

He directed that people living in Katcha areas should be completely shifted to safe places, as it would be difficult to rescue them during emergencies. He instructed the police officials to ensure the safety of the lives and property of displaced people and directed health officials not to show any negligence in providing medical facilities.

On this occasion, DIG Police Hyderabad Range informed that police are conducting round-the-clock patrolling on the embankments, while temporary police pickets have also been set up at the launches established by the Irrigation Department.

Divisional Commissioner Fayaz Hussain Abbasi also inspected the mobile medical units on the spot. Earlier, he visited the District Headquarters Hospital Matiari and reviewed the medical facilities being provided to the public there.