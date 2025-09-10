Arrest warrants issued for KP CM in liquor, arms case

The lower court of Islamabad on Wednesday issued the arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in a case related to the alleged recovery of liquor and weapons, directing authorities to present him before the court on September 17

The order was given by Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hassan Chishti during a hearing where neither Gandapur nor his legal representative appeared at the outset. The absence led the court to issue fresh arrest warrants and adjourn the proceedings.

Later, Gandapur’s lawyer Raja Zahoor ul Hassan appeared before the judge and objected to the issuance of warrants. He argued that the matter had already been widely reported in the media, causing embarrassment to his client.

In response, the judge stated that the warrants could only be cancelled if the accused was produced before the court. “If the accused is presented, I will withdraw the warrants,” the judge remarked.

Another lawyer, Murtaza Toori, highlighted the presence of media inside the courtroom, suggesting it added to the situation.

The court further observed that even if a junior lawyer had appeared on Gandapur’s behalf at the start of the hearing, the case could have been adjourned without the need for warrants.

Despite the arguments, the court rejected the request to suspend the warrants. The judge maintained that the arrest warrants would remain in effect until Gandapur was produced before the court on the next date.

The case against the KP chief minister was registered at Bara Kahu Police Station and involves allegations of liquor and arms recovery. It has been pending for several months, with repeated summons issued for Gandapur’s appearance.

The next hearing is scheduled for September 17, when the court expects authorities to present the accused in compliance with the order.