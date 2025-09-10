Hearing In Threat-to-judge Case Against PTI Founder Adjourned Till Sept 24
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2025 | 09:36 PM
The District & Sessions Court of Islamabad on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, related to threats issued to a female judge, after no response was received on the request for a jail trial
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The District & Sessions Court of Islamabad on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, related to threats issued to a female judge, after no response was received on the request for a jail trial.
The proceedings were held in the court of Civil Judge Mureed Abbas. During the hearing, the court was informed that the letter seeking permission to conduct the trial inside jail had not yet been answered.
In view of the pending response, the judge decided to adjourn the case without any proceedings and scheduled the next hearing for September 24.
The case stems from an FIR registered at Margalla Police Station against the PTI founder over allegations of threatening remarks directed at a female judge during a political gathering.
The upcoming hearing on September 24 is now set to determine whether the trial will move forward inside jail or continue in the regular court setting.
Recent Stories
Hearing in threat-to-judge case against PTI founder adjourned till Sept 24
Tajik experts offer horticulture support to CDA for Islamabad’s beautification
CDA approves expanded health insurance telemedicine for employees
TikToker Sana Yousaf murder case hearing adjourned till Sept 13
Egypt’s core inflation eases to 10.7% in August: CBE
UAE expresses solidarity with Mexico, conveys condolences over victims of train ..
Injured robber arrested after police encounter
Governor inaugurates Girls’ hostels for 200 students in SBKWU
Sultan bin Ahmed attends session on sustainable cities at IGCF
SP Ayesha honoured with 'Excellence in Performance Award 2025' by IAWP
DI Khan Police seize 8.7kg narcotics: 12 arrested during crackdown
Police nab thief, recovered cash, valuables in Waris Khan Operation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hearing in threat-to-judge case against PTI founder adjourned till Sept 241 minute ago
-
Tajik experts offer horticulture support to CDA for Islamabad’s beautification1 minute ago
-
CDA approves expanded health insurance telemedicine for employees1 minute ago
-
TikToker Sana Yousaf murder case hearing adjourned till Sept 131 minute ago
-
Injured robber arrested after police encounter1 minute ago
-
Governor inaugurates Girls’ hostels for 200 students in SBKWU7 minutes ago
-
SP Ayesha honoured with 'Excellence in Performance Award 2025' by IAWP7 minutes ago
-
DI Khan Police seize 8.7kg narcotics: 12 arrested during crackdown7 minutes ago
-
Police nab thief, recovered cash, valuables in Waris Khan Operation7 minutes ago
-
Minister chairs meeting on July–August recovery & performance7 minutes ago
-
Livestock dept stands as strong support for flood-hit farmers: Dr. Nadeem Badar5 minutes ago
-
Robber held after encounter with CCD in Kahrorpakka5 minutes ago