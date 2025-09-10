Open Menu

Hearing In Threat-to-judge Case Against PTI Founder Adjourned Till Sept 24

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2025 | 09:36 PM

Hearing in threat-to-judge case against PTI founder adjourned till Sept 24

The District & Sessions Court of Islamabad on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, related to threats issued to a female judge, after no response was received on the request for a jail trial

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The District & Sessions Court of Islamabad on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, related to threats issued to a female judge, after no response was received on the request for a jail trial.

The proceedings were held in the court of Civil Judge Mureed Abbas. During the hearing, the court was informed that the letter seeking permission to conduct the trial inside jail had not yet been answered.

In view of the pending response, the judge decided to adjourn the case without any proceedings and scheduled the next hearing for September 24.

The case stems from an FIR registered at Margalla Police Station against the PTI founder over allegations of threatening remarks directed at a female judge during a political gathering.

The upcoming hearing on September 24 is now set to determine whether the trial will move forward inside jail or continue in the regular court setting.

Recent Stories

Hearing in threat-to-judge case against PTI founde ..

Hearing in threat-to-judge case against PTI founder adjourned till Sept 24

1 minute ago
 Tajik experts offer horticulture support to CDA fo ..

Tajik experts offer horticulture support to CDA for Islamabad’s beautification

1 minute ago
 CDA approves expanded health insurance telemedicin ..

CDA approves expanded health insurance telemedicine for employees

1 minute ago
 TikToker Sana Yousaf murder case hearing adjourned ..

TikToker Sana Yousaf murder case hearing adjourned till Sept 13

1 minute ago
 Egypt’s core inflation eases to 10.7% in August: ..

Egypt’s core inflation eases to 10.7% in August: CBE

22 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Mexico, conveys cond ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Mexico, conveys condolences over victims of train ..

37 minutes ago
Injured robber arrested after police encounter

Injured robber arrested after police encounter

1 minute ago
 Governor inaugurates Girls’ hostels for 200 stud ..

Governor inaugurates Girls’ hostels for 200 students in SBKWU

7 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends session on sustainable ci ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends session on sustainable cities at IGCF

37 minutes ago
 SP Ayesha honoured with 'Excellence in Performance ..

SP Ayesha honoured with 'Excellence in Performance Award 2025' by IAWP

7 minutes ago
 DI Khan Police seize 8.7kg narcotics: 12 arrested ..

DI Khan Police seize 8.7kg narcotics: 12 arrested during crackdown

7 minutes ago
 Police nab thief, recovered cash, valuables in War ..

Police nab thief, recovered cash, valuables in Waris Khan Operation

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan