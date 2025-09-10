Hearing in threat-to-judge case against PTI founder adjourned till Sept 24

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The District & Sessions Court of Islamabad on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, related to threats issued to a female judge, after no response was received on the request for a jail trial.

The proceedings were held in the court of Civil Judge Mureed Abbas. During the hearing, the court was informed that the letter seeking permission to conduct the trial inside jail had not yet been answered.

In view of the pending response, the judge decided to adjourn the case without any proceedings and scheduled the next hearing for September 24.

The case stems from an FIR registered at Margalla Police Station against the PTI founder over allegations of threatening remarks directed at a female judge during a political gathering.

The upcoming hearing on September 24 is now set to determine whether the trial will move forward inside jail or continue in the regular court setting.