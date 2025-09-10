Tajik experts offer horticulture support to CDA for Islamabad’s beautification

A delegation of horticulture and landscaping experts from Tajikistan on Wednesday visited the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Headquarters and pledged technical support to enhance Islamabad’s green spaces and floral landscaping

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) A delegation of horticulture and landscaping experts from Tajikistan on Wednesday visited the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Headquarters and pledged technical support to enhance Islamabad’s green spaces and floral landscaping.

The visit was hosted by CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner of Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, alongside senior board members and officials.

The Tajik delegation praised Islamabad’s lush parks and environmentally friendly afforestation efforts, noting that the city reflected the Prime Minister of Pakistan’s vision for a greener capital.

The experts shared their experiences from Tajikistan on plant cultivation, seasonal flower arrangements, and afforestation strategies, and specifically suggested the introduction of Sylvia flowers in Islamabad to diversify its floral landscape.

Chairman Randhawa welcomed the recommendations and highlighted the importance of international cooperation in urban beautification.

“Pakistan values its relations with the brotherly nation of Tajikistan. We deeply appreciate their commitment to supporting horticulture and the beautification of Islamabad,” he said.

He added that CDA was working “day and night” to expand green spaces and that foreign expertise would strengthen these efforts.

The visit included tours of major parks and green belts, where the Tajik experts commended CDA’s work and expressed their intent to continue collaboration.

The delegation also conveyed the appreciation of the Prime Minister of Tajikistan for Islamabad’s landscaping initiatives.

Officials said the exchange is expected to open new avenues of cooperation between Islamabad and Dushanbe in urban beautification and environmental management.

The meeting concluded with the CDA presenting souvenirs to the Tajik experts on behalf of the Prime Minister of Pakistan as a gesture of goodwill.