PM’s Committee Agrees On Coordinated Damage Assessment For AJK Floods

Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2025 | 09:38 PM

The Prime Minister’s Committee on flood damages in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has decided to adopt a coordinated and transparent approach to assess losses and rehabilitation costs, following a high-level meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Dr. Musadik Malik, on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025)

The committee endorsed a “triangulated” methodology involving the Government of AJK, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), supported by technical experts, to produce accurate and locally contextualized estimates of flood damages.

“The goal is to ensure reliable data that can guide transparent decision-making and efficient use of resources for rehabilitation,” Dr.

Malik said during the meeting.

NDMA Chairman Lt. Gen. Inam Haider Malik informed participants that a national survey and audit will also be carried out to verify costs and needs.

The meeting stressed that this combined effort will help streamline reporting and enable a well-informed set of recommendations to be presented to the Prime Minister.

The committee will reconvene in the coming days to finalize its report for necessary action and resource allocation.

Recent floods in AJK have severely damaged homes, roads, and infrastructure, with authorities under pressure to accelerate recovery efforts.

