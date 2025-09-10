Fake pesticides recovered, one held

Open Menu

The Agriculture department has recovered fake pesticides during a successful operation launched against counterfeit agro-chemicals, here on Wednesday

In line with the special directives of Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani and Secretary Agriculture Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, the department launched a special operation against fake pesticides across the city. During a raid, the officials, seized 117.2 liters and 159 kilograms of illegal pesticides, with an estimated market value of Rs 915,200. The team also arrested a suspect on the spot.

The operation was led by Pesticide Inspector Dr.

Abdul Rauf under the supervision of Additional Director General South Cotton Zone, Ilyas Raza Kalachi.

Legal proceedings have been initiated under Section 21-A and 23(a) of the relevant law, and an FIR has been registered against the accused with Muzaffarabad Police Station.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Agriculture Department, the crackdown was part of a zero-tolerance policy against counterfeit and substandard agricultural products. The spokesperson said that such illicit practices not only endanger crop yields but also exploit farmers, adding that strict action will continue without any leniency for those involved.

