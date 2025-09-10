Injured Robber Arrested After Police Encounter
Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2025 | 09:36 PM
One robber was arrested in injured condition while his accomplices managed to escape from the scene after police encounter in the area of Saddar Jaranwala police station
Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that some bandits were looting a Mazda truck near Chak No.109-GB when an eagle squad reached there while patrolling in the routine.
Seeing police, the outlaws opened indiscriminate firing on the police team. The eagle squad took shelter and called more force for help.
Therefore, SP Jaranwala and SHO Saddar Jaranwala police station along with their teams rushed to the spot and directed the criminals for surrender but the outlaws once again opened blunt firing by taking shelter in a nearby sugarcane crop.
The police also returned fire in self-defense and during this encounter, one of the criminals received serious injuries due to the bullets fired by his own accomplices.
The police arrested the injured robber identified as Irfan and shifted him to hospital for treatment whereas his accomplices managed to escape from the scene.
Special police team was also constituted which started manhunt to arrest the escapees while further investigation was under progress, he added.
