Federal Minister For Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi Visits Home Of Major Adnan Shaheed To Express Condolences
Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2025 | 09:38 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi on Wednesday visited the home of Major Adnan Shaheed to offer condolences to the martyr’s father, Muhammad Aslam, his brothers, and family members.
Speaking during the visit, Muhammad Aslam expressed his readiness for further sacrifices in the service of the nation, saying, “We are prepared to make more sacrifices for the country.”
Minister Hanif Abbasi hailed Major Adnan as a brave son of Rawalpindi, stating, “Major Adnan is a proud son of Rawalpindi, and the entire nation is proud of him.
” He further added, “Martyrs like Major Adnan are the pride of this country.”
The Minister also affirmed, “The nation takes immense pride in its hero, Major Adnan,” while acknowledging that the martyr’s sacrifice has brought honor to the country’s name.
Major Adnan’s brothers remembered him as someone who always lived for others. They expressed their pride in their brother, describing him as a true hero of the nation.
The heartfelt visit underlined the nation’s respect and gratitude for the sacrifices made by its martyrs and their families.
