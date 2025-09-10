Open Menu

Efforts To Restore Historic Rawalpindi Sites Praised By Police Trainees

Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2025 | 09:38 PM

A group of trainees from the Basic Corporal Course No. 1 at the Police Training Centre in Lahore has lauded the commendable efforts to restore the Poonch House, Bhagat Singh Gallery, and courtroom to their original condition

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) A group of trainees from the Basic Corporal Course No. 1 at the Police Training Centre in Lahore has lauded the commendable efforts to restore the Poonch House, Bhagat Singh Gallery, and courtroom to their original condition.

The trainees visited the historic building on Tuesday at the invitation of Dr Ehsan Bhutta, the Secretary of Tourism, Archaeology & Museums Department.

The group appreciated the collaborative efforts of the Industries Department Punjab, and Dr. Bhutta for restoring the 1849-era structure.

Consultant in Archaeology, Maqsood Ahmad, briefed the trainees on the meticulous restoration work, emphasizing that the project focused on preserving the building’s original architecture and historical integrity.

The trainees praised the attention to detail and the project’s dedication to historical significance.

During their tour, the participants explored the Bhagat Singh Gallery, which features exhibits detailing the life and struggle of the freedom fighter. The gallery highlights his role in the fight for independence, offering an educational experience for visitors.

The trainees expressed their gratitude to Dr. Ehsan Bhutta for his initiative in preserving Punjab's rich cultural heritage.

This project is a testament to the department's commitment to heritage conservation, aiming to promote awareness and appreciation for Pakistan's history among the younger generation.

The tour was enjoyed by all participants, who acknowledged the importance of such initiatives in safeguarding national history.

