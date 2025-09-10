PSCA's Virtual Blood Bank Saves Lives Of Two Children In Emergency Cases
Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2025 | 09:39 PM
The Punjab Safe Cities Authority’s (PSCA), Virtual Blood Bank has once again proved its lifesaving potential by providing urgent blood supply in two critical medical emergencies
According to the spokesperson, a 9-year-old Afghan child undergoing treatment at Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore was in urgent need of O+ blood group. Due to the prompt response of the virtual blood bank, the required blood was provided on time, saving the young patient’s life in his ongoing battle against cancer.
In another case, a young girl from Abbottabad was given timely blood before a crucial liver transplant operation in Lahore.
Both families contacted the Safe City emergency helpline 15 for immediate assistance. Using its advanced donor database, the PSCA blood bank quickly located suitable donors and arranged for the swift delivery of the required blood, said the spokesperson.
The spokesperson noted that the virtual blood bank operates 24/7, providing continuous support for medical emergencies. Citizens in need of urgent blood assistance are advised to call helpline 15 and press 4.
