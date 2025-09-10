Open Menu

PSCA's Virtual Blood Bank Saves Lives Of Two Children In Emergency Cases

Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2025 | 09:39 PM

PSCA's virtual blood bank saves lives of two children in emergency cases

The Punjab Safe Cities Authority’s (PSCA), Virtual Blood Bank has once again proved its lifesaving potential by providing urgent blood supply in two critical medical emergencies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Safe Cities Authority’s (PSCA), Virtual Blood Bank has once again proved its lifesaving potential by providing urgent blood supply in two critical medical emergencies.

According to the spokesperson, a 9-year-old Afghan child undergoing treatment at Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore was in urgent need of O+ blood group. Due to the prompt response of the virtual blood bank, the required blood was provided on time, saving the young patient’s life in his ongoing battle against cancer.

In another case, a young girl from Abbottabad was given timely blood before a crucial liver transplant operation in Lahore.

Both families contacted the Safe City emergency helpline 15 for immediate assistance. Using its advanced donor database, the PSCA blood bank quickly located suitable donors and arranged for the swift delivery of the required blood, said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson noted that the virtual blood bank operates 24/7, providing continuous support for medical emergencies. Citizens in need of urgent blood assistance are advised to call helpline 15 and press 4.

Recent Stories

Commissioner, DIG visits sensitive points of prote ..

Commissioner, DIG visits sensitive points of protective embankments near Matiari

3 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbas ..

Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi visits home of Major Adnan S ..

3 minutes ago
 PM’s Committee agrees on coordinated damage asse ..

PM’s Committee agrees on coordinated damage assessment for AJK floods

3 minutes ago
 Efforts to restore historic Rawalpindi sites prais ..

Efforts to restore historic Rawalpindi sites praised by police trainees

3 minutes ago
 Fake pesticides recovered, one held

Fake pesticides recovered, one held

3 minutes ago
 Arrest warrants issued for KP CM in liquor, arms c ..

Arrest warrants issued for KP CM in liquor, arms case

3 minutes ago
Hearing in threat-to-judge case against PTI founde ..

Hearing in threat-to-judge case against PTI founder adjourned till Sept 24

5 minutes ago
 Tajik experts offer horticulture support to CDA fo ..

Tajik experts offer horticulture support to CDA for Islamabad’s beautification

5 minutes ago
 CDA approves expanded health insurance telemedicin ..

CDA approves expanded health insurance telemedicine for employees

5 minutes ago
 TikToker Sana Yousaf murder case hearing adjourned ..

TikToker Sana Yousaf murder case hearing adjourned till Sept 13

5 minutes ago
 Egypt’s core inflation eases to 10.7% in August: ..

Egypt’s core inflation eases to 10.7% in August: CBE

26 minutes ago
 Pakistani Pavilion steals spotlight at CIFIT 2025 ..

Pakistani Pavilion steals spotlight at CIFIT 2025 in Xiamen, China

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan