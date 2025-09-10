TikToker Sana Yousaf murder case hearing adjourned till Sept 13

The District & Sessions Court of Islamabad on Wednesday postponed proceedings in the murder case of TikToker Sana Yousaf after the accused, Umar Hayat, was not produced before the judge

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The District & Sessions Court of Islamabad on Wednesday postponed proceedings in the murder case of TikToker Sana Yousaf after the accused, Umar Hayat, was not produced before the judge.

The case was taken up in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka. During the hearing, prison authorities failed to bring the accused from jail, leading the court to defer the case.

The judge adjourned the hearing until September 13, directing that Umar Hayat must be presented in the next proceedings. At the upcoming hearing, the court is expected to provide the accused with a copy of the challan, as required under legal procedure.

The case, registered at Sumbal Police Station, involves the murder of social media personality Sana Yousaf. Police lodged the FIR following the incident, and Umar Hayat was arrested as the prime suspect.