CDA clears encroachments in major drive on GT Road, T-Chowk

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has intensified its anti-encroachment campaign across Islamabad, clearing large portions of GT Road from Tarnol to Sangjani Toll Plaza and continuing operations along T-Chowk to Rawat.

The drive, carried out on the instructions of CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa, is being supervised by CDA Deputy Director General (Enforcement) and Director DMA Dr. Anum Fatima with the support of the district administration and Islamabad Police.

According to CDA officials, more than 80 percent of government land up to the Sangjani Toll Plaza has been cleared of illegal constructions, while nearly 70 percent of a six-kilometer stretch leading to the Islamabad Capital Territory limits has also been freed.

Dumping points for construction material are being removed in collaboration with the MPO Directorate, with debris cleared using heavy machinery.

During the operation, 18 shops and restaurants were sealed, including the popular Pak Khyber Shinwari, and notices were served to their owners.

Authorities also detained 15 individuals, impounded eight dumpers, and sealed several hotels.

In Rawat and around T-Chowk, approximately 3.5 kilometers of a 6.5-kilometer stretch were cleared, with 38 illegal under-construction structures demolished and 18 signboards removed.

CDA officials stressed that the campaign will continue until all illegal encroachments are removed. “These operations are essential for the city’s beauty and organized planning, and no leniency will be shown in this regard,” the CDA administration said in a statement, urging citizens to cooperate and report illegal structures.

Encroachments have long been a challenge for Islamabad, particularly along major highways where commercial activities and unauthorized construction often obstruct traffic flow and compromise urban planning.

The CDA maintains that the sustained campaign will help restore order and preserve public spaces.