RDA Squad conducts inspection at Chahan, Tarbela & Mujahid dams to curb water pollution

The Enforcement Squad of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Tuesday conducted a detailed inspection in the areas surrounding Chahan Dam, Tarbela Dam and Mujahid Dam, and two housing schemes namely Capital Smart City and Lake Vista Housing Scheme, to assess the potential threats of flooding and water pollution

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The Enforcement Squad of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Tuesday conducted a detailed inspection in the areas surrounding Chahan Dam, Tarbela Dam and Mujahid Dam, and two housing schemes namely Capital Smart City and Lake Vista Housing Scheme, to assess the potential threats of flooding and water pollution.

The team, during the inspection carried out on the instructions of RDA Director General Kinza Murtaza, specifically examined sources of pollution, focusing on the unauthorized discharge of untreated waste water into Nullahs.

The team comprising RDA’s Assistant Director Planning Ali Raza, Scheme Superintendent Muhammad Tariq, Building Superintendent Arslan Shaukat, Building Inspectors Fahad Bhatti and Shafiqur Rahman, Building Surveyor Aamir Mahmood Malik along with WASA’s Sub-Engineer Muhammad Tufail targeted dangerous and illegal constructions particularly along Nullahs and encroachments around critical water bodies.

During the visit, clear directives were issued to all relevant parties to immediately cease practices that contribute to the contamination of vital water resources.

An illegal under construction building was also sealed in Mouza Misriot.

“This proactive initiative underlines the Authority's commitment to environmental protection, water resource preservation, and public safety,” RDA DG Kinza Murtaza said.

She emphasized that the Authority was fully committed to ensuring public safety by proactively addressing illegal constructions and hazardous buildings, particularly those located on or near natural drainage channels.

She directed the enforcement teams to take strict action without discrimination. She said that the actions followed direct instructions from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, who had mandated a zero-tolerance policy on encroachments and illegal constructions and developments.

The DG RDA further stated that such operations were integral to the Authority’s broader vision of sustainable urban management and protection of the city’s infrastructure from the adverse impacts of climate-induced extreme weather events.

She urged the citizens to cooperate with the Authority in its efforts and avoid undertaking any illegal construction, especially on encroached land along Nullahs and dams.