Open Menu

DIG Sukkur Distributes Appreciation Letters To SSPs For Maintaining Law & Order

Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2025 | 10:48 PM

DIG Sukkur distributes appreciation letters to SSPs for maintaining Law & Order

In a simple and dignified ceremony at the DIG Office Sukkur Range, DIG Sukkur Range, Captain (Retired) Faisal Abdullah Chachar on Tuesday presented appreciation letters to SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan Mughal, SSP Khairpur Mir Hassan Sardar Ahmad Khan Niazi, and SSP Ghotki Muhammad Anwar Khatran

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) In a simple and dignified ceremony at the DIG Office Sukkur Range, DIG Sukkur Range, Captain (Retired) Faisal Abdullah Chachar on Tuesday presented appreciation letters to SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan Mughal, SSP Khairpur Mir Hassan Sardar Ahmad Khan Niazi, and SSP Ghotki Muhammad Anwar Khatran.

The appreciation letters were awarded for their outstanding efforts in maintaining law and order on various occasions, including the Police Martyrs Day on August 4, Independence Day celebrations, and the security arrangements for the religious events of Muharram-ul-Haram, Ashura, and the 40th day of Imam Hussain's martyrdom.

The DIG Sukkur Range recognized the SSPs' hard work and dedication to ensuring public safety and security, and appreciated their contributions to maintaining peace and order in their respective districts.

Recent Stories

RDA Squad conducts inspection at Chahan, Tarbela & ..

RDA Squad conducts inspection at Chahan, Tarbela & Mujahid dams to curb water p ..

1 minute ago
 CDA clears encroachments in major drive on GT Road ..

CDA clears encroachments in major drive on GT Road, T-Chowk

1 minute ago
 DIG Sukkur distributes appreciation letters to SSP ..

DIG Sukkur distributes appreciation letters to SSPs for maintaining Law & Order

1 minute ago
 KP minister, humanitarian bodies discuss relief, r ..

KP minister, humanitarian bodies discuss relief, rehabilitation

38 minutes ago
 China-Pakistan cooperation scores 12 deals worth 2 ..

China-Pakistan cooperation scores 12 deals worth 235 million yuan in Kashgar

38 minutes ago
 Punjab Assembly Speaker, IT Minister to discuss di ..

Punjab Assembly Speaker, IT Minister to discuss digital vision

38 minutes ago
Aid into Gaza insufficient to avert ‘widespread ..

Aid into Gaza insufficient to avert ‘widespread starvation’ as Israeli restr ..

38 minutes ago
 Murree Admin keeps Expressway, other roads open am ..

Murree Admin keeps Expressway, other roads open amid rain, landslide

38 minutes ago
 CDA reviews Monsoon emergency preparations, announ ..

CDA reviews Monsoon emergency preparations, announces training with Chinese expe ..

38 minutes ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari stresses enhanced Pakis ..

President Asif Ali Zardari stresses enhanced Pakistan-Ethiopia diverse cooperati ..

38 minutes ago
 PM chairs high-level meeting on flood response, di ..

PM chairs high-level meeting on flood response, directs swift, coordinated relie ..

38 minutes ago
 Defense Day to be celebrated with Grandeur in Sukk ..

Defense Day to be celebrated with Grandeur in Sukkur

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan