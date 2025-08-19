DIG Sukkur distributes appreciation letters to SSPs for maintaining Law & Order

In a simple and dignified ceremony at the DIG Office Sukkur Range, DIG Sukkur Range, Captain (Retired) Faisal Abdullah Chachar on Tuesday presented appreciation letters to SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan Mughal, SSP Khairpur Mir Hassan Sardar Ahmad Khan Niazi, and SSP Ghotki Muhammad Anwar Khatran

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) In a simple and dignified ceremony at the DIG Office Sukkur Range, DIG Sukkur Range, Captain (Retired) Faisal Abdullah Chachar on Tuesday presented appreciation letters to SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan Mughal, SSP Khairpur Mir Hassan Sardar Ahmad Khan Niazi, and SSP Ghotki Muhammad Anwar Khatran.

The appreciation letters were awarded for their outstanding efforts in maintaining law and order on various occasions, including the Police Martyrs Day on August 4, Independence Day celebrations, and the security arrangements for the religious events of Muharram-ul-Haram, Ashura, and the 40th day of Imam Hussain's martyrdom.

The DIG Sukkur Range recognized the SSPs' hard work and dedication to ensuring public safety and security, and appreciated their contributions to maintaining peace and order in their respective districts.