DIG Sukkur Distributes Appreciation Letters To SSPs For Maintaining Law & Order
Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2025 | 10:48 PM
In a simple and dignified ceremony at the DIG Office Sukkur Range, DIG Sukkur Range, Captain (Retired) Faisal Abdullah Chachar on Tuesday presented appreciation letters to SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan Mughal, SSP Khairpur Mir Hassan Sardar Ahmad Khan Niazi, and SSP Ghotki Muhammad Anwar Khatran
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) In a simple and dignified ceremony at the DIG Office Sukkur Range, DIG Sukkur Range, Captain (Retired) Faisal Abdullah Chachar on Tuesday presented appreciation letters to SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan Mughal, SSP Khairpur Mir Hassan Sardar Ahmad Khan Niazi, and SSP Ghotki Muhammad Anwar Khatran.
The appreciation letters were awarded for their outstanding efforts in maintaining law and order on various occasions, including the Police Martyrs Day on August 4, Independence Day celebrations, and the security arrangements for the religious events of Muharram-ul-Haram, Ashura, and the 40th day of Imam Hussain's martyrdom.
The DIG Sukkur Range recognized the SSPs' hard work and dedication to ensuring public safety and security, and appreciated their contributions to maintaining peace and order in their respective districts.
Recent Stories
RDA Squad conducts inspection at Chahan, Tarbela & Mujahid dams to curb water p ..
CDA clears encroachments in major drive on GT Road, T-Chowk
DIG Sukkur distributes appreciation letters to SSPs for maintaining Law & Order
KP minister, humanitarian bodies discuss relief, rehabilitation
China-Pakistan cooperation scores 12 deals worth 235 million yuan in Kashgar
Punjab Assembly Speaker, IT Minister to discuss digital vision
Aid into Gaza insufficient to avert ‘widespread starvation’ as Israeli restr ..
Murree Admin keeps Expressway, other roads open amid rain, landslide
CDA reviews Monsoon emergency preparations, announces training with Chinese expe ..
President Asif Ali Zardari stresses enhanced Pakistan-Ethiopia diverse cooperati ..
PM chairs high-level meeting on flood response, directs swift, coordinated relie ..
Defense Day to be celebrated with Grandeur in Sukkur
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RDA Squad conducts inspection at Chahan, Tarbela & Mujahid dams to curb water pollution1 minute ago
-
CDA clears encroachments in major drive on GT Road, T-Chowk1 minute ago
-
DIG Sukkur distributes appreciation letters to SSPs for maintaining Law & Order1 minute ago
-
KP minister, humanitarian bodies discuss relief, rehabilitation38 minutes ago
-
Punjab Assembly Speaker, IT Minister to discuss digital vision38 minutes ago
-
Murree Admin keeps Expressway, other roads open amid rain, landslide38 minutes ago
-
CDA reviews Monsoon emergency preparations, announces training with Chinese experts38 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari stresses enhanced Pakistan-Ethiopia diverse cooperation38 minutes ago
-
PM chairs high-level meeting on flood response, directs swift, coordinated relief measures38 minutes ago
-
Defense Day to be celebrated with Grandeur in Sukkur38 minutes ago
-
Additional Chief Secretary KP lauds department’s flood response across province2 hours ago
-
Departments directed to remain alert, improve capabilities to deal emergencies2 hours ago