CDA Reviews Development Projects, Focuses On Water Supply, Housing Regulations
Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) held a a meeting on Friday to assess progress on infrastructure projects, including road expansions, electric buses, and park upgrades.
Chaired by CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, the session also addressed water supply challenges and stricter oversight of housing societies.
Officials reviewed ongoing initiatives such as underpass construction, beautification drives, and the proposed cable car system.
Randhawa emphasized third-party audits for all projects, stating, "Special attention must be given to sector development to ensure transparency.
"
To tackle Islamabad’s water shortages, the chairman confirmed the Islamabad Water Agency’s formation and feasibility studies for long-term solutions.
"We’re exploring all options, including engagement with national and international donors," he added.
In a move to protect investors, the CDA will publish a list of legal and illegal housing societies on its website and in media.
"The public must verify a society’s legal status before investing," Randhawa stressed.
The meeting concluded with the chairman addressing individual citizen complaints and issuing immediate directives.
