CDA Starts Development Work At Park Enclave II, III

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 10:06 PM

Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Friday started Development work on residential project Park Enclave II and III

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Friday started Development work on residential project Park Enclave II and III.

Survey work for Park enclave has been completed whereas earthwork for roads and street lights is underway. The developmental work and fencing of the site of Park Enclave III is underway.

According to details, upon the special directions of the Chairman CDA, Aamir Ali Ahmed the developmental work on a neglected housing project park enclave has been started.

In this regard, Rs 96 million were approved few months back for establishing gas supply network in Park enclave 1.

On the other hand the developmental work and restoration of infrastructure in Park enclave 2 is also underway.

The survey work of the project has been completed whereas the earthwork of roads and streets is underway.

The survey for tube wells to meet the facility of water has also been completed. The developmental work in Park Enclave 3 is also underway. The PC1 of the project has also been approved. The auction of plots has been completed. 1047 plots were auctioned.

