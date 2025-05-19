CDA To Replace Plastic Billboards With Digital Screens
Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2025 | 09:24 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) will phase out plastic billboards and banners in Islamabad, replacing them with modern digital screens to cut costs and reduce environmental waste.
The decision was announced during a high-level meeting chaired by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Monday, who also serves as Chief Commissioner Islamabad and DG Civil Defence.
Officials agreed to install digital streamers on major roads, metro stations, and bus stops while cracking down on illegal wall chalking.
"Plastic panaflex and banners will be gradually removed in favor of eco-friendly digital advertising," said Randhawa.
"This will make Islamabad cleaner while allowing faster, more dynamic ad displays."
The plan includes, digital 3D ads on highways and key locations, screens at metro/electric bus stations for public messaging, strict fines for wall chalking violations and 24/7 monitoring of flyovers and underpasses.
Randhawa directed the DMA to enforce the new system aggressively, stating: "We must use all resources to make Islamabad one of the world’s most beautiful capitals."
