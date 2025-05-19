Open Menu

CDA To Replace Plastic Billboards With Digital Screens

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2025 | 09:24 PM

CDA to replace plastic billboards with digital screens

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) will phase out plastic billboards and banners in Islamabad, replacing them with modern digital screens to cut costs and reduce environmental waste

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) will phase out plastic billboards and banners in Islamabad, replacing them with modern digital screens to cut costs and reduce environmental waste.

The decision was announced during a high-level meeting chaired by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Monday, who also serves as Chief Commissioner Islamabad and DG Civil Defence.

Officials agreed to install digital streamers on major roads, metro stations, and bus stops while cracking down on illegal wall chalking.

"Plastic panaflex and banners will be gradually removed in favor of eco-friendly digital advertising," said Randhawa.

"This will make Islamabad cleaner while allowing faster, more dynamic ad displays."

The plan includes, digital 3D ads on highways and key locations, screens at metro/electric bus stations for public messaging, strict fines for wall chalking violations and 24/7 monitoring of flyovers and underpasses.

Randhawa directed the DMA to enforce the new system aggressively, stating: "We must use all resources to make Islamabad one of the world’s most beautiful capitals."

Recent Stories

DG Khan to achieve 100pc cotton sowing target by M ..

DG Khan to achieve 100pc cotton sowing target by May 25: DG Agri

16 seconds ago
 Gang of street criminals busted, looted valuables ..

Gang of street criminals busted, looted valuables worth nearly Rs 1m recovered

18 seconds ago
 CDA to replace plastic billboards with digital scr ..

CDA to replace plastic billboards with digital screens

20 seconds ago
 PM pays tribute to security forces for killing thr ..

PM pays tribute to security forces for killing three terrorists of BLF

2 minutes ago
 Big Wah Cantt rally expresses solidarity with Pak ..

Big Wah Cantt rally expresses solidarity with Pak Army

2 minutes ago
 Bugti congratulates Hazara community on occasion ..

Bugti congratulates Hazara community on occasion of Hazar Culture Day

10 minutes ago
ATC extends interim bail of Imtiaz Mehmood Sheikh ..

ATC extends interim bail of Imtiaz Mehmood Sheikh until May 26

10 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews revenue matters

Meeting reviews revenue matters

10 minutes ago
 Punjab Police's 127 driving training schools provi ..

Punjab Police's 127 driving training schools providing services to citizens

10 minutes ago
 All Pakistan Business Plan Competition held at NTU ..

All Pakistan Business Plan Competition held at NTUF

10 minutes ago
 RPO holds Khuli Katcheri to address public grievan ..

RPO holds Khuli Katcheri to address public grievances

5 minutes ago
 Sindh PAC sought details of media advertisements i ..

Sindh PAC sought details of media advertisements issued since 2019

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan