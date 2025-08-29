NA Speaker emphasizes strengthening Pak-Ireland parliamentary ties

National Assembly, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Friday highlighted the significance of deepening parliamentary linkages between Pakistan and Ireland, asserting that such exchanges are essential for enhancing bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) National Assembly, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Friday highlighted the significance of deepening parliamentary linkages between Pakistan and Ireland, asserting that such exchanges are essential for enhancing bilateral cooperation.

During a meeting with Ireland’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Ms. Mary O’Neill, held in Islamabad, the Speaker stressed that parliamentary diplomacy can play a pivotal role in addressing shared global challenges, particularly in areas such as climate resilience and disaster management.

He noted that Pakistan, despite contributing only 0.

6% to global carbon emissions, remains among the countries most severely impacted by climate change, citing the ongoing floods as more devastating than those witnessed in 2022.

“Torrential rains and the release of water from across the border have triggered large-scale destruction in Pakistan” he stated.

Ambassador O’Neill expressed condolences over the loss of lives and property due to the floods and assured Ireland’s support for rehabilitation efforts.

She also commended the Pakistani diaspora in Ireland, particularly their contributions to the health sector, describing their role as exemplary.