Open Menu

One Killed In Sheikhupura Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2025 | 10:42 PM

One killed in Sheikhupura road accident

A person was killed in a road accident that took place near Pindi Machia area of Sheikhupura, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Friday

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) A person was killed in a road accident that took place near Pindi Machia area of Sheikhupura, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Friday.

According to initial reports, a rashly driven coaster hit the motorcyclist passing through Pindi Machia area of Sheikhupura.

As a result of coaster-bike collision, one person died on the spot.

Rescue team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the dead to hospital.

Police team also reached the spot and started search for the driver.

Recent Stories

Mayor briefs ADB delegation about Hyderabad develo ..

Mayor briefs ADB delegation about Hyderabad development projects

23 seconds ago
 Water crisis demands collective action, not politi ..

Water crisis demands collective action, not politics: Minister for Climate Chang ..

1 minute ago
 SBP designates Domestic Systemically Important Ban ..

SBP designates Domestic Systemically Important Banks for year 2025

24 seconds ago
 One killed in Sheikhupura road accident

One killed in Sheikhupura road accident

1 minute ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar u ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq commends overseas Kashmi ..

1 minute ago
 APP MD Asim Khitchi earns Parliamentary commendati ..

APP MD Asim Khitchi earns Parliamentary commendation for uncovering embezzlement ..

1 minute ago
NA Speaker emphasizes strengthening Pak-Ireland pa ..

NA Speaker emphasizes strengthening Pak-Ireland parliamentary ties

1 minute ago
 ADB president meets Punjab senior minister

ADB president meets Punjab senior minister

1 hour ago
 Police achieve 100% challan submission rate in kid ..

Police achieve 100% challan submission rate in kidnapping-for-ransom, gang rape ..

1 hour ago
 DC, DPO review flood relief, rescue operations

DC, DPO review flood relief, rescue operations

1 hour ago
 Launch of Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah’s Book “Mohtasi ..

Launch of Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah’s Book “Mohtasib Ki Diary” held

1 hour ago
 Zahid Qasmi demands construction of new dams to pr ..

Zahid Qasmi demands construction of new dams to prevent future floods

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan