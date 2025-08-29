One killed in Sheikhupura road accident

A person was killed in a road accident that took place near Pindi Machia area of Sheikhupura, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Friday

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) A person was killed in a road accident that took place near Pindi Machia area of Sheikhupura, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Friday.

According to initial reports, a rashly driven coaster hit the motorcyclist passing through Pindi Machia area of Sheikhupura.

As a result of coaster-bike collision, one person died on the spot.

Rescue team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the dead to hospital.

Police team also reached the spot and started search for the driver.