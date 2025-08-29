- Home
- Pakistan
- APP MD Asim Khitchi earns Parliamentary commendation for uncovering embezzlement worth billions
APP MD Asim Khitchi Earns Parliamentary Commendation For Uncovering Embezzlement Worth Billions
Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2025 | 10:42 PM
The National Assembly Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting on Friday commended Muhammad Asim Khichi, Managing Director of the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), for his exemplary role in exposing a major financial scandal involving billions of rupees within the organization
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The National Assembly Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting on Friday commended Muhammad Asim Khichi, Managing Director of the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), for his exemplary role in exposing a major financial scandal involving billions of rupees within the organization.
Chaired by MNA Pullain Baloch, the committee unanimously praised Khichi’s leadership in initiating a comprehensive internal investigation that revealed large-scale financial irregularities. The inquiry uncovered embezzlement of Rs 1.24 billion from a Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) project, alongside a separate fraud involving fictitious appointments and misappropriation of institutional provident fund resources.
Recognizing the MD as a whistleblower, the committee commended his integrity and principled resolve in dismantling an entrenched network of corruption. Chairman Baloch emphasized that the accountability process must not be unduly delayed and assured full parliamentary support in bringing the perpetrators to justice.
Secretary Information and Broadcasting, Ms Ambreen Jan, also acknowledged Khichi’s decisive role in exposing the scandal, reaffirming the ministry’s commitment to transparency and institutional accountability.
Committee members, including Kiran Imran Dar and Syed Amin ul Haq (MQM), endorsed the MD’s reform agenda aimed at strengthening institutional integrity. Haq further inquired whether the honest MD had received threats from elements linked to the corrupt network and, along with other members, pledged unwavering support for his efforts to uphold transparency and resist external pressure.
The committee unanimously reaffirmed its commitment to accountability across all media-related departments and directed the APP Managing Director to take all necessary measures for the recovery of embezzled funds.
Recent Stories
Water crisis demands collective action, not politics: Minister for Climate Chang ..
One killed in Sheikhupura road accident
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq commends overseas Kashmi ..
APP MD Asim Khitchi earns Parliamentary commendation for uncovering embezzlement ..
NA Speaker emphasizes strengthening Pak-Ireland parliamentary ties
ADB president meets Punjab senior minister
Police achieve 100% challan submission rate in kidnapping-for-ransom, gang rape ..
DC, DPO review flood relief, rescue operations
Launch of Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah’s Book “Mohtasib Ki Diary” held
Zahid Qasmi demands construction of new dams to prevent future floods
CPO visits Shiraza Bridge to review flood situation
PIC doctor, Vietnamese surgeons performs Fontan, Rastelli surgeries
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Water crisis demands collective action, not politics: Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik20 seconds ago
-
One killed in Sheikhupura road accident22 seconds ago
-
APP MD Asim Khitchi earns Parliamentary commendation for uncovering embezzlement worth billions24 seconds ago
-
NA Speaker emphasizes strengthening Pak-Ireland parliamentary ties29 seconds ago
-
Police achieve 100% challan submission rate in kidnapping-for-ransom, gang rape cases1 hour ago
-
DC, DPO review flood relief, rescue operations1 hour ago
-
Launch of Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah’s Book “Mohtasib Ki Diary” held1 hour ago
-
Zahid Qasmi demands construction of new dams to prevent future floods1 hour ago
-
CPO visits Shiraza Bridge to review flood situation1 hour ago
-
DC Matiari inspects Indus embankments, assures situation fully under control1 hour ago
-
UN delegation calls on KP CM, discuss future cooperation1 hour ago
-
PCAA’s Shees Syed makes history for Pakistan1 hour ago