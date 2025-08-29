Open Menu

APP MD Asim Khitchi Earns Parliamentary Commendation For Uncovering Embezzlement Worth Billions

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2025 | 10:42 PM

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting on Friday commended Muhammad Asim Khichi, Managing Director of the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), for his exemplary role in exposing a major financial scandal involving billions of rupees within the organization

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The National Assembly Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting on Friday commended Muhammad Asim Khichi, Managing Director of the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), for his exemplary role in exposing a major financial scandal involving billions of rupees within the organization.

Chaired by MNA Pullain Baloch, the committee unanimously praised Khichi’s leadership in initiating a comprehensive internal investigation that revealed large-scale financial irregularities. The inquiry uncovered embezzlement of Rs 1.24 billion from a Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) project, alongside a separate fraud involving fictitious appointments and misappropriation of institutional provident fund resources.

Recognizing the MD as a whistleblower, the committee commended his integrity and principled resolve in dismantling an entrenched network of corruption. Chairman Baloch emphasized that the accountability process must not be unduly delayed and assured full parliamentary support in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

Secretary Information and Broadcasting, Ms Ambreen Jan, also acknowledged Khichi’s decisive role in exposing the scandal, reaffirming the ministry’s commitment to transparency and institutional accountability.

Committee members, including Kiran Imran Dar and Syed Amin ul Haq (MQM), endorsed the MD’s reform agenda aimed at strengthening institutional integrity. Haq further inquired whether the honest MD had received threats from elements linked to the corrupt network and, along with other members, pledged unwavering support for his efforts to uphold transparency and resist external pressure.

The committee unanimously reaffirmed its commitment to accountability across all media-related departments and directed the APP Managing Director to take all necessary measures for the recovery of embezzled funds.

