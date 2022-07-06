CEO of UrduPoint, Ali Chaudhry, receives the prestigious UAE Golden Visa

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) : The visionary CEO & Founder of UrduPoint Network Mr. Ali Chaudhry, along with his family, has received the prestigious UAE Golden Visa this week.

He was awarded the Golden Visa by the Government of Dubai along with Dubai’s Culture and Arts Authority.

The prestigious award not only adds to the visionary entrepreneurship of Ali Chaudhry, but it also enhances the approach and popularity of UrduPoint.

Ali Chaudhry received the UAE Golden Visa under the category of “Specialized Talents and Creators”.

In a social media post, he thanked the Government of Dubai, “It is an absolute honor for me and my family to be a part of the Visionary Initiative of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Culture & Arts Authority and Dubai Government.

”

The Golden visa is a long-term residence permit that allows foreign nationals to dwell, work, or study in the United Arab Emirates while also receiving special perks. Those who qualify for the Golden visa include entrepreneurs, investors, scientists, outstanding students, recent graduates, front-line heroes, and humanitarian pioneers.

The growth and reach of UrduPoint continues to rise. The Digital Media company has reached another landmark with its CEO Ali Chaudhry receiving the UAE Golden Visa.