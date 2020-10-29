Certificate Distribution Ceremony held at Pakistan National Council of the Arts

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Thursday distributed Certificates to the top performing students in Art courses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Thursday distributed Certificates to the top performing students in Art courses.The aim of the event was to encourage successful students who completed different music and art courses like acting, rubab, guitar, calligraphy, drawing painting, vocal, dance and sitar.

Total 45 students including foreigner students were qualified to get certificates in their respective course.The students of PNCA also won calligraphy awards in national level competition which is the result of PNCA's effort for promotion of the art in Pakistan.

13 students got certificates in the field of drawing, 7 students in calligraphy, 7 students in Rubab, 5 students in guitar, and 6 students in acting while many students wanted to continue their classes and later they will receive 1 year's certificate from PNCA.

This initiative is part of the PNCA's efforts for provision of opportunities to the art learners. The classes were taken by experienced and professional artists.

At the end DG PNCA Dr. Fauzia Saeed distributed certificates among students.

She said that PNCA will do its best to promote art in Pakistan.

Therefore, we have started the new session of Music and Art Classes from 15th October 2020 in an organized way where a large number of students joined the new session with great enthusiasm.