Certificates awarded to students of IUB on completion of internship at LHC

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB)'s Department of Law organized the certificate distribution ceremony at Ghulam Muhammad Ghotvi Hall, Abbasia Campus for 43 students, who completed their internship in the Lahore High Court's Bahawalpur Bench

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB)'s Department of Law organized the certificate distribution ceremony at Ghulam Muhammad Ghotvi Hall, Abbasia Campus for 43 students, who completed their internship in the Lahore High Court's Bahawalpur Bench.

Senior Judge of LHC's Bahawalpur Bench Justice Anwar-ul-Haq Pannun was the chief guest on the occasion.

Justice Sadiq Mahmood Khurram, Justice Safdar Saleem Shahid, Justice Amjad Rafiq, IUB Vice Chancellor Dr Athar Mahboob, District and Sessions Judge Bahawalpur Raja Ghazanfar Ali Khan, Senior Additional Registrar Muhammad Naveed Iqbal, Additional Registrar Shahid Hussain, Sr Civil Judge Bahawalpur Siftullah, Senior Civil Judge Rao Muhammad Anas, Civil Judge and Research Officer Dr Muhammad Mumtaz, and Civil Judge and Research Officer Hasnain Ahmad Anwar participated.

VC Athar Mahboob praised the commencement of the internship for law students and thanked Justice Anwar-ul-Haq Pannun and other distinguished judges.

On the occasion, Dean Faculty of Law Dr Aftab Hussain Gillani, Chairman Department of Law Dr Rao Imran Habib, teachers, and students were also present.