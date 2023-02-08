UrduPoint.com

Certificates Awarded To Students Of IUB On Completion Of Internship At LHC

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2023 | 08:35 PM

Certificates awarded to students of IUB on completion of internship at LHC

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB)'s Department of Law organized the certificate distribution ceremony at Ghulam Muhammad Ghotvi Hall, Abbasia Campus for 43 students, who completed their internship in the Lahore High Court's Bahawalpur Bench

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB)'s Department of Law organized the certificate distribution ceremony at Ghulam Muhammad Ghotvi Hall, Abbasia Campus for 43 students, who completed their internship in the Lahore High Court's Bahawalpur Bench.

Senior Judge of LHC's Bahawalpur Bench Justice Anwar-ul-Haq Pannun was the chief guest on the occasion.

Justice Sadiq Mahmood Khurram, Justice Safdar Saleem Shahid, Justice Amjad Rafiq, IUB Vice Chancellor Dr Athar Mahboob, District and Sessions Judge Bahawalpur Raja Ghazanfar Ali Khan, Senior Additional Registrar Muhammad Naveed Iqbal, Additional Registrar Shahid Hussain, Sr Civil Judge Bahawalpur Siftullah, Senior Civil Judge Rao Muhammad Anas, Civil Judge and Research Officer Dr Muhammad Mumtaz, and Civil Judge and Research Officer Hasnain Ahmad Anwar participated.

VC Athar Mahboob praised the commencement of the internship for law students and thanked Justice Anwar-ul-Haq Pannun and other distinguished judges.

On the occasion, Dean Faculty of Law Dr Aftab Hussain Gillani, Chairman Department of Law Dr Rao Imran Habib, teachers, and students were also present.

Related Topics

Lahore High Court Bahawalpur IUB

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs inspectors screened 111,000 bags dai ..

Dubai Customs inspectors screened 111,000 bags daily in 2022

7 minutes ago
 US CENTCOM Says Will Support Earthquake Relief Eff ..

US CENTCOM Says Will Support Earthquake Relief Efforts in Turkey, Syria

5 minutes ago
 Parliament adopts unanimous resolution to express ..

Parliament adopts unanimous resolution to express solidarity with IIOJK's people ..

5 minutes ago
 KU, Hamdard University signs MoU to promote resear ..

KU, Hamdard University signs MoU to promote research cooperation

5 minutes ago
 20-day petrol, 29-day diesel stocks available: Mus ..

20-day petrol, 29-day diesel stocks available: Musadik warns hoarders of 'dire c ..

5 minutes ago
 More than 1.58 million plants to be planted in Bah ..

More than 1.58 million plants to be planted in Bahawalpur district

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.