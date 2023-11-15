Chairman HEC emphasizes need towards solution based research in academia institutions

Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed urged academic institutions to focus on solution-based research during his address at the opening ceremony of the second international conference organized by Rawalpindi Women's University (RWU) on the theme of "Revamped Scientific Outlook of the 21st Century, 2023"

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Chairman of the Higher education Commission (HEC) Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed urged academic institutions to focus on solution-based research during his address at the opening ceremony of the second international conference organized by Rawalpindi Women's University (RWU) on the theme of "Revamped Scientific Outlook of the 21st Century, 2023."

Dr. Ahmed stressed that despite the considerable number of research papers published annually by Pakistani researchers, many indigenous problems remain unresolved. He emphasized the need for research that directly addresses the challenges faced by society.

In addition to academic and professional training, Dr. Ahmed highlighted the importance of character building for students. He urged educators to instill in students the values of integrity, hard work, and social responsibility.

The HEC chairman also inaugurated the central research laboratory at RWU, affirming the government's commitment to supporting research and innovation in universities.

The chief organizer of the conference, RWU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Anila Kamal, emphasized the role of multidisciplinary conferences in providing a platform for researchers, academicians, and stakeholders to discuss 21st-century challenges and potential solutions. She underscored the need for industrial linkages, collaborative work, and student exposure to experts and industries.

Professor Dr. Mohammad Mujahid, Rector of the Pakistan Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology in Haripur, presented his work on the applications of research in aerospace. He emphasized the urgency of developing indigenous solutions to contemporary challenges, stressing that this can only be achieved through graduates who are self-sufficient in research and committed to creating products that benefit society as a whole.

Prof. Dr. Bushra Mirza, former Vice Chancellor of Lahore College for Women University, Lahore, highlighted the contributions of women in various scientific fields. She emphasized that women's progress is not merely individual advancement but a catalyst for family and national progress. She also underscored the importance of academia-industry linkages, stating that industry involvement is crucial for collaborative research and innovation.

The conference featured panel discussions, 151 oral presentations, 55 poster presentations, and 24 keynote speeches from national and international researchers. In line with Prof. Dr. Anila Kamal's vision and mission, RWU successfully organized 26 pre-conference workshops in each department alongside the international conference.