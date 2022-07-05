Chairman NHA to hold 'Khuli Katchery' on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Chairman National Highways Authority Captain (R ) Muhammad Khurram Agha will hold an online open court (Khuli Katchery) on Thursday.

The open court was aimed to resolve the grievances of general public.

He will listen the complaints of the people and also issue order on spot to resolve their grievances.

The open court would be held from 8 am to 10 am on official page of NHA.