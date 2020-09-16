Charsadda police committed to protecting lives, property of citizens: DPO

CHARSADDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Shoib Khan on Wednesday said that the district police were committed to protecting lives and property of citizens.

He expressed these views while addressing an open forum (Kuli Kacheri) held to address masses' complaints at their doorstep.

He said that the KP police were professionally outstanding and well trained in utilizing latest technology to root out crimes, adding that the district police had resolved to make the district crime free.

He said that rate of crimes in society like extortion, usury, drugs etc had significantly dropped due to best performance of the district police.

However, he urged people to cooperate with police to make the society free from all kinds of crimes.

DSP Shabqadar Farooq Zaman Khan, SHO Saro Kalay Manzoor Khan, SHO Khawaj Was Zaman Khan, Public Liaison council and dispute resolution council members besides people from all walks of life including elders of the area attending the forum.

The DPO also appreciated role of the Dispute Resolution Councils, saying these forums were effectively providing relief to citizens and helped control crimes in society.

The DPO also met litigants under citizen feedback system. The litigants expressed satisfaction over investigation and legal action taken by the police while pursuing cases.