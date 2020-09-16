UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Charsadda Police Committed To Protecting Lives, Property Of Citizens: DPO

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 12:50 PM

Charsadda police committed to protecting lives, property of citizens: DPO

CHARSADDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Shoib Khan on Wednesday said that the district police were committed to protecting lives and property of citizens.

He expressed these views while addressing an open forum (Kuli Kacheri) held to address masses' complaints at their doorstep.

He said that the KP police were professionally outstanding and well trained in utilizing latest technology to root out crimes, adding that the district police had resolved to make the district crime free.

He said that rate of crimes in society like extortion, usury, drugs etc had significantly dropped due to best performance of the district police.

However, he urged people to cooperate with police to make the society free from all kinds of crimes.

DSP Shabqadar Farooq Zaman Khan, SHO Saro Kalay Manzoor Khan, SHO Khawaj Was Zaman Khan, Public Liaison council and dispute resolution council members besides people from all walks of life including elders of the area attending the forum.

The DPO also appreciated role of the Dispute Resolution Councils, saying these forums were effectively providing relief to citizens and helped control crimes in society.

The DPO also met litigants under citizen feedback system. The litigants expressed satisfaction over investigation and legal action taken by the police while pursuing cases.

Related Topics

Resolution Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Technology Drugs All From Best

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports four deaths, 665 new cases of Cov ..

24 minutes ago

Govt believes in strengthening of religious semina ..

40 minutes ago

Hina Pervaiz Butt moves resolution to PA challengi ..

58 minutes ago

PM vows to pursue motorway rape incident case to c ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua ..

2 hours ago

Local Press: UAE vaccine strengthens fight against ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.