Chaudhry Fawad Hussain asks concerned department to review medical reports of Sharif

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday asked the concerned department to review medical reports of Ex Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for removing doubts about treatment abroad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday asked the concerned department to review medical reports of Ex Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for removing doubts about treatment abroad.

The leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, should return Pakistan and face cases filed against him for plundering national money, he stated while talking to a private news channel programs.

Commenting on a video of Nawaz Sharif enjoying trip in London on pretext of medical treatment, he said the name of physician who submitted the report of Ex PM before court, for availing facility of treatment abroad on medical grounds, should be put on Exit Control List.

To a question about slow pace of national accountability bureau (NAB), he said the PML-N government had inducted a number of employees into this national institution during its period of tenure. For achieving results, he said there was need to bring reforms in NAB to make progress. To another question about across the board accountability, he said the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government wanted to continue process of accountability across the board.