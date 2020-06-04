UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Asks Concerned Department To Review Medical Reports Of Sharif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 12:48 AM

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain asks concerned department to review medical reports of Sharif

Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday asked the concerned department to review medical reports of Ex Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for removing doubts about treatment abroad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday asked the concerned department to review medical reports of Ex Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for removing doubts about treatment abroad.

The leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, should return Pakistan and face cases filed against him for plundering national money, he stated while talking to a private news channel programs.

Commenting on a video of Nawaz Sharif enjoying trip in London on pretext of medical treatment, he said the name of physician who submitted the report of Ex PM before court, for availing facility of treatment abroad on medical grounds, should be put on Exit Control List.

To a question about slow pace of national accountability bureau (NAB), he said the PML-N government had inducted a number of employees into this national institution during its period of tenure. For achieving results, he said there was need to bring reforms in NAB to make progress. To another question about across the board accountability, he said the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government wanted to continue process of accountability across the board.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Technology Exit Control List Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz London Progress Money Muslim Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Court

Recent Stories

50 percent of federal government staff to return t ..

21 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Romania&#039;s PM discuss bilat ..

21 minutes ago

UAE Government: COVID-19 recoveries rise to over 1 ..

36 minutes ago

Ministry of Community Development denies authentic ..

51 minutes ago

ADNEC celebrates Global Exhibitions Day, highlight ..

2 hours ago

Pregnant elephant dies in India after eating explo ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.