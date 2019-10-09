UrduPoint.com
Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Eligibility Case: Islamabad High Court Seeks Written Reply From Respondents

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 07:29 PM

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday sought written reply from respondents in a petition challenging the eligibility of Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday sought written reply from respondents in a petition challenging the eligibility of Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition filed by a television anchor Sami Ibrahim against the eligibility of the minister alleging him for not declaring his all assets in his nomination papers submitted to Election Commission of Pakistan.

He said such matter should not be dragged into courts rather should be raised in the Parliament. The political cases could affect the credibility of courts, he added.

During the course of proceeding, Fawad Chaudhry pleaded before the bench that the petitioner had conducted two programme against him after the accepted his case in the court for hearing.

He complained that the pictures of his wife and daughter were on aired on the television channel in the programme.

He said the owner of said television channel was convicted from a New York's court. He said he wanted to face this case and requested the bench to dispose of the petition after imposing a fine.

At this, the chief justice said it was inappropriate to hold television programmes on such cases.

The minister said he wanted to argue on maintainability of this case, adding he had been abused in the programme. Had he not any respect? he questioned.

The court sought written reply from respondents and adjourned hearing of the case for three weeks.

