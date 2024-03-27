Open Menu

Cheques Distributed To Promote Small And Medium Enterprises In Agriculture And Livestock

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2024 | 06:49 PM

Cheques distributed to promote small and medium enterprises in agriculture and livestock

The Sindh Agricultural Forestry Workers and Coordinating Organization (SAFWCO) has disbursed grant of Rs. 0.5 million to promote small and medium scale enterprises related to agriculture and livestock in rural areas, under the program GRASP with the support of European Union, ITC and PPAF

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) The Sindh Agricultural Forestry Workers and Coordinating Organization (SAFWCO) has disbursed grant of Rs. 0.5 million to promote small and medium scale enterprises related to agriculture and livestock in rural areas, under the program GRASP with the support of European Union, ITC and PPAF. In this regard a cheque distribution ceremony was held at SAFWCO head office here Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, founder and CEO of the SAFWCO Suleman G. Abro said that people of rural areas were cut off from urban society, business and financial institutions, our program aimed to include them in the development stream and we want them to be entrepreneurial minded, to promote agribusiness, which would not only make them prosperous but also develop the country's economy. We want more and more women, men and youth to be involved in the business of livestock and agricultural production to earn more money by increasing the quality and value of agricultural products, he added.

According to a statement, member Central Executive Committee of Sindh Abadgar Board Nawaz Ahmed Nizamani and Central Information Secretary of Sindh Chamber of Agriculture Mir Abdul Karim Talpur appreciated the program and assured their support to the small agricultural traders.

They further said that the wheat crop is ready but the procurement centers were not yet established and farmers have not been given bardana. They requested the Sindh government to set up procurement centers and provide bardana.

Speaking at the event, Executive Director of the SAFWCO Altaf Nizamani urged the recipients of the relief cheques to utilize the funds properly and ensure the involvement of other people in their business. Managing Director of Safco microfinance company Syed Sajjad Ali Shah stated, that company will also provide loans on easy terms upon requirements.

Finally, cheques of 250,000 rupees as the first installment were distributed among Rukhsana, Nusrat, Bina, Amina, Shazia, Hamida, Rahima and Ubedullah to support small agribusiness entrepreneurs in Hyderabad under GRASP project.

Related Topics

Sindh Business Agriculture European Union Company Hyderabad Chamber Sajjad Ali Money Women Event From Government Wheat Sind Abadgar Sugar Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Multan Sultan & NEOC decide to fight jointly to wi ..

Multan Sultan & NEOC decide to fight jointly to wipe out polio

1 minute ago
 SAFWCO disburses Rs. 0.5 Million Matching Grants t ..

SAFWCO disburses Rs. 0.5 Million Matching Grants to 8 SMEs in Hyderabad under GR ..

1 minute ago
 ICC delegation inspects venues, facilities for Cha ..

ICC delegation inspects venues, facilities for Champions Trophy 2025

1 hour ago
 KU extends submission of B.Com exam form, fees til ..

KU extends submission of B.Com exam form, fees till April 16

2 minutes ago
 PCB decides to maintain Shaheen Afridi as national ..

PCB decides to maintain Shaheen Afridi as national T20 team captain

1 hour ago
 KU VC distributes appointment letters to students

KU VC distributes appointment letters to students

58 seconds ago
Yen hits 34-year low, equity markets mixed before ..

Yen hits 34-year low, equity markets mixed before key US data

59 seconds ago
 Perpetrators of Besham attack will be brought to j ..

Perpetrators of Besham attack will be brought to justice swiftly: PM

2 hours ago
 German economy to nearly flatline this year, think ..

German economy to nearly flatline this year, think-tanks say

1 minute ago
 CJP summons full court meeting over IHC judges’ ..

CJP summons full court meeting over IHC judges’ letter against interference in ..

2 hours ago
 German economy to nearly flatline this year, think ..

German economy to nearly flatline this year, think-tanks say

1 minute ago
 German economy to nearly flatline this year, think ..

German economy to nearly flatline this year, think-tanks say

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan