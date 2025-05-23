Chief Conservator visits TWP, reviews arrangements- ongoing projects

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) On the special instructions of Secretary Forests, Environment and Wildlife Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahid Zaman, Chief Conservator, Wildlife has paid a detailed visit to Tanda Wildlife Parks (TWP) and reviewed arrangements and ongoing development activities and measures related to wildlife conservation in the parks.

The Chief Conservator met the staff present on the spot and issued detailed instructions regarding cleanliness, animal care, and tourist facilities in the parks.

He inspected the ongoing projects that had been initiated under the guidance of the Secretary Environment and expressed satisfaction over their pace and quality.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Wildlife Kohat, Shabbir Ahmed, was also present on the occasion, who apprised the chief conservator about the current situation of the parks, challenges faced and proposed improvement measures.

The chief conservator expressed his determination that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Department would continue its efforts to conserve wildlife and restore the natural environment, and provide educational as well as recreational opportunities to the public.

APP/azq/378