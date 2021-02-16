Chief Engineer IESCO to online Katchary on Wednesday

The Spokesman of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has said that Chief Engineer/operation director would hold regular online katchary on Wednesday for immediate rectification of consumers' complaints

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :The Spokesman of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has said that Chief Engineer/operation director would hold regular online katchary on Wednesday for immediate rectification of consumers' complaints.

"Chief Engineer/Operation Director IESCO Muhammad Zubair Khan will hold online katchary at 10:30 AM to 11: 30 AM on Telephone Number 051-9253105," the spokesperson said.